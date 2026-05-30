Paris Saint-Germain Retains UEFA Champions League Title After Penalties

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended Europe’s biggest club trophy by winning the UEFA Champions League final football match against Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw that lasted 120 minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain ’s Portuguese midfielder #17 Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain ’s Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain ’s Italian goalkeeper #89 Renato Marin and Morocco’s defender #02 Achraf Hakimi celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The French giants battled back from an early deficit, with Ousmane Dembele’s second-half penalty forcing extra time before PSG held their nerve in the shootout to successfully defend Europe’s biggest club trophy. Arsenal’s German forward Kai Havertz scored the opening goal with Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and teammates. Arsenal’s Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera tackles Paris Saint-Germain’s Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box during the match.

PSG supporters celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after their team’s win in the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. Arsenal supporters react in a fan zone during the penalty shootout of the match. Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta walks past the trophy following the match. Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish head coach Luis Enrique touches the trophy after winning the match.

Paris Saint-Germain players applaud Arsenal players as they line up to receive their runners-up medals at the end of the match. Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos lifts the trophy after winning the match. Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi and Paris Saint-Germain’s French defender Lucas Hernandez celebrate with the trophy after the team’s win in the match





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Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal UEFA Champions League Penalties Ousmane Dembele Kai Havertz Martin Odegaard Cristhian Mosquera Achraf Hakimi Luis Enrique Mikel Arteta Champions League Final Football Match Budapest Paris Champs-Elysees Avenue CRS – Compagnies Republicaines De Securite Arsenal Supporters Paris Saint-Germain Supporters Arsenal Players Paris Saint-Germain Players Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Paris Saint-Germain Manager Luis Enrique

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