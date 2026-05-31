Paris Saint-Germain Players Met with Hero's Welcome, Celebrations Marred by Unrest and Violence

Thousands of people celebrated across France into the night, but the parties were blighted by incidents of clashes with police, burglary, vandalism, a deadly road accident and hundreds of arrests.

Paris Saint-Germain players who won their second consecutive Champions League title were met with a hero's welcome in the capital, but celebrations were marred by unrest and violence.

Thousands of people celebrated across France into the night, but the parties were blighted by incidents of clashes with police, burglary, vandalism, a deadly road accident and hundreds of arrests. On Sunday morning, municipal workers were busy cleaning streets strewn with debris from broken glass, damaged bus shelters, trash cans and vehicles set on fire and bicycles overturned.

Authorities made security assurances on Sunday before a parade including the players on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower that was expected to draw tens of thousands of people. Thousands of PSG supporters were already waiting for the events to start, waving flags and sporting PSG kit as the team landed late from Budapest in the afternoon.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez promised a strong law enforcement response during the players' return celebrations and fines for obstructing traffic in the event of any intrusion onto the Paris ring road. Paris authorities said nearly 6,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed for security during the celebrations, which would also see the PSG team received at the Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron before returning to their Parc de Princes stadium.

The Paris public prosecutor's office announced the death of a young man in his twenties after he crashed head-on into concrete blocks on a Paris ring road exit ramp on his motocross bike. A group of supporters had stormed the ring road, bringing traffic to a halt for a time and letting off flares, an AFP photographer said. Another young man was seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris, allegedly over a robbery, the prosecutor's office added.

Nunez said thefts and lootings had taken place in around 15 cities across the country and incidents of violence were recorded in 71 municipalities. The district mayor of Paris's 8th arrondissement called for zero gatherings on the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue as the only way to avoid further violence. Shops boarded up their windows ahead of the match to avoid a repeat of disturbances last year when youths ransacked shops on the Champs-Elysees and other streets. Hundreds of people were arrested.

Three-time far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen wrote on X that only in France does a football club's victory spark riots, while the hard-left France Unbowed spokesperson said we cannot be satisfied with the way last night's event was managed and organised by the government





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Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Unrest Violence Celebrations

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