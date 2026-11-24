An FCT High Court has frozen $100 million, about N135.58 billion, allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors Forum and 29 banks over unpaid legal and consultancy fees tied to the Paris Club refunds.

An FCT High Court in Abuja has ordered an interim freeze on 100 million dollars, about N135.58 billion, allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors Forum, or NGF, in a dispute over Paris Club refunds and outstanding legal and consultancy fees.

Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction on Nov. 19 following an ex parte application by lawyer Ted Iseghohi-Edwards. The order names the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF as first defendant and 29 commercial banks as co-respondents. The judge restrained the NGF, its servants, agents, representatives and anyone acting on its behalf from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating, concealing, disposing of, encumbering or otherwise dealing with the funds.

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High Court Freezes NGF Funds

The enrolled order put the sum at 100 million dollars, or its naira equivalent of N135,580,360,000, calculated at the exchange rate published by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Nov. 17, 2026. The 29 banks were restrained from releasing, transferring, converting, withdrawing, paying out or otherwise dealing with any funds standing to the credit of the NGF in their custody, up to the single aggregate limit.

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The banks must also disclose, within 48 hours of service, whether the NGF maintains accounts containing the disputed funds. They are to identify the accounts, their currencies, available balances and amounts preserved under the order. The claimant, Iseghohi-Edwards, carries on business under the name and style of Edwards and Partners Law Firm. He is seeking to recover the money under an indemnity issued by the NGF on Dec. 20, 2018.

The indemnity arose from an arrangement under which the Federal Government paid 100 million dollars to the NGF as a stakeholder. The money was to be held pending determination of the government's liability to Iseghohi-Edwards. The fees arose from legal and consultancy services he claims to have rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transactions.

Legal Fees Stem From Government Dispute

He said he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria to represent the 774 local government councils. He had instituted suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over the outstanding professional fees. He said the Federal High Court delivered judgment on Feb. 16, 2018, establishing the government's indebtedness of 318 million dollars. The claimant said the government subsequently made a part-payment of 159 million dollars through Promissory Notes.

He contended that the judgment fulfilled the condition in the NGF indemnity, making the 100 million dollars payable directly to him. Under the indemnity, the NGF undertook to pay him the money if the Federal Government was found liable. He said he formally demanded payment through a letter dated Oct. 8, 2026, but the forum failed to honour the undertaking. He then approached the FCT High Court to preserve the money pending determination of his substantive claim.

He expressed apprehension that the NGF might transfer, disburse or dissipate the funds, frustrating enforcement of any eventual judgment. He also told the court he could not identify the specific bank accounts holding the funds without judicial intervention. He argued the injunction was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent the proceedings from becoming futile.

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Court Adjourns Injunction Hearing

The application was brought under Orders 30(3) and 32(1) of the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules and the inherent jurisdiction of the court. The claimant undertook to abide by any order for damages if the court later finds the interim injunction should not have been granted. Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter until Dec. 1 for hearing of the Motion on Notice.

The judge directed the claimant to promptly serve the originating process, supporting affidavit, written address, motion on notice and enrolled order on all respondents. The 29 banks joined as co-respondents are Access Bank Plc, Alpha Morgan Bank Limited, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Plc. Others are Sterling Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

Twenty Nine Banks Named Respondents

Also joined are Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Limited and Wema Bank Plc. The list further includes Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, Lotus Bank Plc, Parallex Bank Limited and Polaris Bank Limited. Other respondents are Globus Bank Limited, SunTrust Bank Limited, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nova Bank Limited and Optimus Bank Limited.

The remaining banks joined in the suit are Premium Trust Bank Limited, Signature Bank Limited, Tatum Bank Limited and Titan Trust Bank Limited. A Certified True Copy of the enrolled order was obtained on Tuesday in Abuja. The order also restrained each bank from permitting any withdrawal, transfer, conversion, payment, disbursement, application or utilisation of the funds subject to the same aggregate limit.

The claimant argued that the restriction was limited to one aggregate sum of 100 million dollars across the NGF and all participating banks, not a separate freeze per institution.