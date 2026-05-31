Paris Celebrates PSG's Champions League Victory Amid Nationwide Unrest

Paris reveled in PSG's second straight Champions League win with a grand parade, but the victory was overshadowed by violent clashes, arson, and hundreds of arrests across France, prompting political backlash and a heavy police presence for Sunday's events.

Paris erupted in celebrations and controversy as Paris Saint-Germain secured a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal .

Tens of thousands of ecstatic fans flooded the streets, waving flags and chanting as the team paraded from Charles de Gaulle Airport to the Champ-de-Mars beneath the Eiffel Tower on Sunday. The players, greeted by President Emmanuel Macron earlier, appeared before more than 40,000 supporters at the Parc des Princes, culminating a day of planned festivities.

However, the victory was marred by a night of significant unrest across Paris and other French cities. Clashes between youths and police erupted, leading to arson, looting, and widespread property damage. Authorities reported one fatality-a man on a motorbike on the Paris ring road-along with numerous stabbings and assaults. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed 780 arrests nationwide and 276 injuries, including 57 police officers and 219 civilian participants, with eight in critical condition.

He noted the disturbances were more severe than the previous year's post-victory events. Municipal workers raced to clear debris-broken glass, burned vehicles, and damaged infrastructure-before the Sunday parade. Nunez condemned the violence, calling PSG a source of immense pride but declaring France "fed up" with the chaos and vowing ruthless prosecution of offenders.

Political figures traded blame: Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire downplayed the severity, noting that fringe incidents at large gatherings are historical, and criticized media amplification of troublemakers seeking social media notoriety. The local district government, citing an "urban guerrilla warfare" atmosphere on the Champs-Élysées, called for bans on such gatherings. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and regional chief Valerie Pecresse decried the destruction as uniquely damaging to France's image, while left-wing opposition accused the government of mismanagement.

Despite the prior turmoil, Sunday's events were heavily policed, with approximately 6,000 officers deployed in central Paris. Fans like 25-year-old Abou, who has supported PSG since childhood, expressed determination to celebrate peacefully. After security delays, the team arrived at the Champ-de-Mars on a red, white, and blue carpet, lifting the trophy to adoring crowds under blaring "We Are the Champions.

" Ousmane Dembele pledged a third consecutive victory, while club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi urged calm to protect the city. International visitor Mirna Makima described the stressful yet triumphant night. The dual narrative of jubilation and disorder underscored deep societal tensions surrounding mass celebrations and public order in France





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PSG Champions League Paris Celebration Civil Unrest Police Clashes Arsenal Penalty Shootout Marine Le Pen Emmanuel Macron Laurent Nunez

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