Parents of Uniuyo Dental Students Raise Alarm Over Non-Accreditation, Demand Urgent Action

The Forum of Parents of Dental Students at the University of Uyo has raised concerns over the lack of accreditation for the dentistry programme, warning of potential academic delays for students. They propose merging the programme with MBBS as a temporary solution while urging the university and authorities to expedite accreditation processes.

The Forum of Parents of Dental Students at the University of Uyo, Uniuyo, Akwa Ibom State, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing non-accreditation of the dentistry programme since its establishment in 2021.

The parents fear that their children may face extended academic years if urgent action is not taken to address the looming crisis. During a press conference held in Uyo on Friday, following a peaceful protest, the Forum displayed placards with messages such as 'Do not normalize extra years for professional students,' 'Save the future of Uniuyo Dental Students now,' and 'We reject unnecessary prolongation for our children.

' The Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Sunday Elijah, speaking through Otuekong Vincent Udoh, expressed skepticism about the university's ability to secure accreditation within the remaining one year and four months before the pioneer students graduate. He highlighted that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, has not been invited for an advisory or accreditation visit, urging proactive measures from the university, federal, and state governments to prevent students from being stranded.

The Forum's statement emphasized that accreditation should have been secured before admitting students. However, the university is only now attempting to procure limited equipment, which is insufficient for the current student population and fails to meet accreditation standards. The parents called for immediate alternative measures to protect students already in the clinical phase while the university works toward compliance.

They noted that the university plans to purchase only ten dental chairs and ten phantom heads, which fall short of the minimum accreditation requirements. After evaluating options, the Forum proposed an internal merger with the MBBS programme as the most feasible solution, particularly for students in Years 3, 4, and 5. They argued that the MBBS programme's quota has not been exceeded, making integration feasible.

The dental students have undergone the same foundational medical training as their MBBS counterparts, including shared lectures and clinical postings, making the merger academically justified. The proposal also highlighted that the merger could be implemented immediately without waiting for new facilities or accreditation processes, preventing unnecessary delays and financial hardship for students and their families. The Forum urged the MDCN to hold the university accountable without penalizing innocent students.

In response, the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, acknowledged the accreditation challenge as a major concern since assuming office. He assured that the university is taking all necessary steps, including awarding contracts, to secure accreditation, emphasizing that the process requires time but is actively underway





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University Of Uyo Dentistry Programme Accreditation Medical And Dental Council Of Nigeria MBBS Merger

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