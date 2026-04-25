Parallex Bank Secures Landmark Victory as Court Dismisses N7.1 Billion Suit by FHT Mega Express

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a N7.1 billion claim filed by FHT Mega Express Limited against Parallex Bank Limited, ruling that the suit was an abuse of court process. The court found that FHT Mega Express engaged in forum shopping and concealed material facts, leading to the dismissal of the case and an award of costs to Parallex Bank.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has delivered a decisive ruling in the dispute between Parallex Bank Limited and FHT Mega Express Limited, dismissing the logistics firm’s N7.1 billion claim against the bank in its entirety.

The court’s decision stems from a thorough examination of the case presented by FHT Mega Express, ultimately finding that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process. This ruling marks a significant victory for Parallex Bank, which had consistently argued against the legitimacy of the claim and the tactics employed by the logistics company.

The core of the dispute revolves around an outstanding debt of ₦4.5 billion initially filed by Parallex Bank in the Federal High Court of Lagos State (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1774/2025) against FHT Mega Express. This debt originated from Letters of Credit issued by Parallex Bank to facilitate import transactions for FHT, transactions valued at millions of euros.

The initial Lagos suit sought to recover these funds, but FHT Mega Express responded by initiating a series of legal maneuvers, including attempts to secure ex parte orders to freeze Parallex Bank’s funds with the Central Bank of Nigeria, reaching a staggering N7.1 billion. Parallex Bank proactively challenged the ex parte order obtained by FHT Mega Express, filing a Notice of Preliminary Objection with the FCT High Court.

This objection centered on the argument that FHT Mega Express was engaging in ‘forum shopping’ – deliberately filing similar cases in multiple jurisdictions to gain a strategic advantage. The bank highlighted that FHT Mega Express had previously withdrawn a similar case from the Lagos State High Court only to file a nearly identical action in Abuja just two days later.

Crucially, Parallex Bank asserted that FHT Mega Express deliberately concealed key information from the Abuja court, including the existence of the ongoing Federal High Court case in Lagos, the existing order from Justice Lewis Allagoa instructing all parties to maintain the status quo, and the company’s prior unsuccessful attempts to secure ex parte orders in Lagos. This alleged concealment, Parallex Bank argued, misled the Abuja court into granting interim orders that were not justified.

The court meticulously reviewed these arguments and found them to be compelling. The ruling delivered on April 20th, 2026, explicitly acknowledged the abusive nature of FHT Mega Express’s suit and upheld the arguments presented by Parallex Bank. The court’s decision not only dismissed the N7.1 billion claim but also awarded costs of ₦500,000.00 to Parallex Bank, further solidifying the bank’s position in the dispute. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate financial outcome for both parties.

Legal observers believe that the FCT High Court’s decision sends a strong message regarding the judiciary’s intolerance of procedural abuse in commercial litigation. The emphasis on due process and the rejection of forum shopping are expected to serve as a precedent for future banking litigation cases. This ruling reinforces the importance of transparency and good faith in legal proceedings, discouraging parties from attempting to manipulate the system for strategic gain.

Parallex Bank has publicly welcomed the ruling, characterizing it as a ‘triumph for due process, transparency, and the rule of law. ’ The bank views the outcome as a validation of its commitment to sound corporate governance and lawful conduct, reinforcing stakeholder trust and upholding the integrity of its operations.

Furthermore, the dismissal of the Abuja suit clears the path for Parallex Bank to continue pursuing the recovery of the original ₦4.5 billion debt through the ongoing proceedings in the Federal High Court of Lagos. This ruling not only protects the bank’s financial interests but also safeguards its reputation by demonstrating a firm stance against unethical legal tactics.

The case underscores the judiciary’s role in ensuring fairness and preventing the misuse of legal processes in commercial disputes, ultimately contributing to a more stable and predictable business environment





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Parallex Bank FHT Mega Express Court Ruling Abuse Of Process Forum Shopping

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