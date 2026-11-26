The Presidential Amnesty Programme has dismissed allegations of unpaid entitlements and welfare neglect by a group calling itself the Coalition of Ex-militant Leaders, describing its planned November 30 protest in Abuja as an attempt to blackmail the programme into diverting public funds.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has dismissed allegations of unpaid entitlements and welfare neglect raised by a group styling itself as a Coalition of Ex-militant Leaders.

PAP Rejects Blackmail Allegations

It described their planned November 30 protest in Abuja as a calculated attempt to blackmail the programme leadership into diverting public funds to a mischievous band. The Office of the Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, said the group's grievances fail to recognise the developmental initiatives being implemented by the programme. It said the purported grievances include demands for an arbitrary increase in monthly stipends from ₦65,000 to ₦300,000 and claims over Bank Verification Number restrictions.

Also read PAP Distributes 1,282 Laptops to Scholarship Beneficiaries in Nigerian Universities

The Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, Mr Igoniko Oduma, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja. The PAP insisted that its resources were being channelled into projects with long-term benefits for the Niger Delta. The agency said the increased annual allocation approved by President Bola Tinubu had enabled it to expand educational and human capital development programmes across the region.

Funding Boosts Niger Delta Education

It said the enhanced funding has directly enabled a historic expansion of human capital development across the Niger Delta. Rather than sitting idle or being shared among vocal interest groups, the increased budget has been strategically deployed to expand educational access for youths in the Niger Delta, resulting in 13,300 in-country and over 500 overseas scholarships alongside the provision of critical learning aids, including the ongoing multi-phase distribution of laptops to students on PAP scholarships, the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On complaints over stipends affected by BVN discrepancies, the PAP said the verification exercise was not primarily its policy, but a directive of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to enforce banking regulations, ensure financial accountability, and eliminate ghost beneficiaries from public payrolls. It said beneficiaries with legitimate banking irregularities have clear, established institutional channels to regularise their records.

Ex-militants Failed Verification Invitations

The agency further alleged that some former agitators who had raised concerns over their entitlements failed to appear for verification after being invited by the Office of the Administrator. It said the Office of the Administrator had asked ex-agitators making claims to come for verification of their claims, but they failed to show up.

It described the planned demonstration as an attempt to compel the administrator to release funds for the benefit of a few individuals rather than invest in projects serving the wider Niger Delta. The planned protest is nothing more than a subtle means to blackmail the Administrator into opening the vault and using the Programme's budget to cater for a few individuals, rather than expending public resources on enduring projects that benefit the wider Niger Delta, the statement said.

Under Dr Otuaro's leadership, the Presidential Amnesty Programme reaffirms its commitment to deploying its budgetary allocation into enduring, high-impact initiatives, specifically massive investments in formal education, scholarship schemes, learning aids, and informal vocational training, that guarantee sustainable reintegration and lasting peace in the Niger Delta, the statement read. The PAP urged genuine stakeholders, camp leaders, and youths in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and other Niger Delta states to ignore calls for street demonstrations and continue supporting President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It maintained that public resources should be expended on enduring projects that benefit the wider Niger Delta rather than catering for a few individuals.