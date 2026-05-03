Pantamiyyah Movement Rejects Alleged Consensus Arrangement in Gombe State

The Pantamiyyah Movement, a support group for Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has criticized the reported adoption of a consensus arrangement for governorship and other elective positions in Gombe State, citing violations of the Electoral Act 2022 and party guidelines. They are preparing for direct primaries and reviewing potential irregularities.

The Pantamiyyah Movement , a support group for former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami , has vehemently opposed the reported implementation of a consensus arrangement for selecting candidates for the upcoming governorship and other elective positions within Gombe State .

The movement asserts that this process represents a significant breach of established legal frameworks and the internal guidelines of the political party involved. A formal statement, disseminated through Professor Pantami’s official Facebook page on Sunday and officially signed by Professor Suleiman Mohammed acting on behalf of Pantami’s supporters, clearly articulates the group’s position.

The core argument centers on the assertion that a legitimate consensus cannot be declared without the explicit and documented consent of every candidate who has been officially cleared to contest. The movement highlights the fact that numerous individuals have already completed and submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms, thereby rendering any unilateral decision to impose a consensus candidate entirely unacceptable and undemocratic.

The Pantamiyyah Movement’s objection is firmly rooted in the stipulations outlined within the Electoral Act 2022 of Nigeria. The statement meticulously references specific provisions of the Act, emphasizing that political parties are legally restricted to two primary methods for candidate selection: consensus and direct primaries. Crucially, the movement clarifies that a consensus is only deemed valid when all participating aspirants willingly and in writing agree to withdraw their candidacy.

The refusal of even a single aspirant to concede automatically necessitates the organization and execution of direct primaries, allowing party members to directly choose their preferred candidate. The group contends that the current situation demonstrably contradicts both the directives issued by the party leadership and the publicly stated commitment to democratic principles by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They express concern that such actions, if allowed to stand, could severely damage the foundations of internal democracy within the party and erode public trust in the electoral process. The movement’s stance is not one of defiance, but rather a firm defense of the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity that should underpin any legitimate candidate selection process.

Despite their strong opposition to the alleged consensus arrangement, the Pantamiyyah Movement has issued a call for calm and adherence to the law among its supporters. The statement explicitly urges members to refrain from any actions that could disrupt public order or undermine the integrity of the electoral process. Simultaneously, the movement is proactively preparing for the possibility of direct primaries, recognizing this as the most likely and legally sound path forward.

A dedicated legal team has been assembled to thoroughly review the situation, identify any potential irregularities, and address the concerns raised by the movement and its supporters. A specific area of focus for the legal team is the alleged inconsistencies and inaccuracies within the party’s membership database in Gombe State. The movement believes that a comprehensive audit of the database is essential to ensure a fair and accurate representation of the party’s electorate during any potential primary elections.

The Pantamiyyah Movement remains committed to upholding the democratic ideals of the party and ensuring that the candidate selection process is conducted in a manner that is both transparent and equitable for all involved. They are prepared to pursue all available legal avenues to protect the rights of their supporters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process in Gombe State





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Gombe State Pantamiyyah Movement Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami Consensus Direct Primaries Electoral Act 2022 Nigeria Politics

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