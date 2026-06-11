Panic in Osun State as Podium Collapses with Governor Adeleke and Top Officials

Governor Ademola Adeleke and other high-ranking Osun State officials narrowly escaped injury when a podium collapsed during a political rally in Ijebu-Jesa.

A wave of intense panic and apprehension swept through the atmosphere in Osun State on Wednesday following a frightening incident during a high-profile political gathering.

The event, which was held in the town of Ijebu-Jesa, took a chaotic turn when the podium serving as the primary seating area for the state's top leadership suddenly suffered a structural failure and collapsed. This terrifying moment occurred during a rally specifically organized for the inauguration of the Imole canvassers for the Obokun and Oriade Federal Constituency, an event that had drawn a massive crowd of supporters and political enthusiasts.

The collapse happened at a critical juncture of the program, just as musical performances were concluding and the event anchor was preparing to introduce the next segment of the proceedings. The suddenness of the cave-in left attendees stunned and sparked immediate fear among the onlookers who witnessed the platform give way beneath the weight of the guests.

Among the prominent figures caught in the collapse were Governor Ademola Adeleke, Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun. Additionally, the spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, was also present on the platform when the structural integrity of the podium failed. The sight of the state's highest executive and legislative leaders falling as the platform buckled created a scene of absolute confusion.

Security personnel and aides rushed forward to assist the dignitaries, as the crowd reacted with audible gasps and shouts of alarm. Despite the violence of the fall and the suddenness of the event, reports indicate that there were no fatal injuries or major casualties among the high-ranking officials or the staff present on the platform. The resilience of the Governor was noted as he managed to regain his composure quickly amidst the disruption.

An anonymous source who was present at the rally provided further insight into the circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that the sheer volume of the crowd may have contributed to the instability of the environment. According to this source, the event was heavily attended, creating a high-pressure atmosphere that might have compromised the safety of the makeshift structures. The source confirmed that while the incident momentarily disrupted the flow of the inauguration, the proceedings eventually resumed.

Governor Adeleke, demonstrating a calm demeanor after the shock, proceeded to address the gathered crowd, attempting to steady the mood of the event and continue with the political objectives of the day. The recovery process was swift, as the organizers sought to move past the accident and complete the scheduled agenda for the Imole canvassers. Following the widespread circulation of video footage showing the collapse, the government sought to manage the narrative surrounding the incident.

Oladele Bamiji, the Deputy Spokesperson to the Governor, issued a statement to downplay the severity of the situation. He argued that the event was not as critical as some reports and social media portrayals suggested. Bamiji emphasized that the continuation of the event was a clear indicator that no serious harm had occurred, asserting that had there been a fatal accident, the gathering would have been terminated immediately.

He further clarified that after leaving the venue in Ijebu-Jesa, the Governor continued his official itinerary without hindrance, traveling to another engagement in the Odo-Otin Local Government area. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding the safety and structural standards of temporary platforms used during large-scale political rallies in the region. While the lack of casualties in this specific instance was a relief, the potential for tragedy was evident.

The event serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for rigorous safety audits and engineering checks before hosting thousands of citizens and high-ranking government officials on elevated structures. As political activities intensify in Osun State, the call for better event management and infrastructure safety is expected to grow to prevent future occurrences that could lead to avoidable loss of life or injury





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Osun State Ademola Adeleke Podium Collapse Ijebu-Jesa Imole Campaign

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