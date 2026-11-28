PANDEF chairman Godknows Igali urges the National Assembly to reject a bill diverting 20 percent of the Nigerian Content Development Fund to a new research council, warning it will hinder industrial growth.

PANDEF has publicly urged members of the National Assembly to reconsider a proposed bill that seeks to establish the National Council on Research, Science, Technology and Innovation, warning that its current funding mechanism poses a significant threat to existing industrial mandates. Godknows Igali, the national chairman of the apex socio-political organisation representing Nigeria's South-South geopolitical zone, issued this strong caution during a press briefing held in Abuja on Friday. The organization's intervention highlights growing concerns among key stakeholders regarding the financial sustainability of Nigeria's industrial and research sectors amid recent legislative proposals.

Legislative Progress and Bill Mechanics

The executive proposal, which aims to create a dedicated body for strategic direction and policy oversight of research and innovation, has advanced rapidly through the Senate since its initial introduction. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele sponsored the bill, which was formally read on the floor of the Senate on 13 October and successfully passed its second reading on 22 October. The legislative process moved swiftly, with the bill scaling its third reading on 19 November before being transmitted to the lower house.

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The proposal is currently undergoing scrutiny at the second reading stage within the House of Representatives. If the House of Representatives approves the legislation in its current form, the bill will be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for final assent. The proposed council is designed to provide sustainable funding for research, development, and innovation activities while offering general supervision of the sector. However, the specific mechanism for funding this new entity has become the primary point of contention among economic and political stakeholders.

Section 19(a) Funding Controversy

The core of the opposition revolves around Section 19(a) of the bill, which proposes that 20 per cent of the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) be deducted as a primary source of funding for the new research council. The NCDF is managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), a statutory agency established in 2010 to promote the development, acquisition, and application of indigenous capacity within Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

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While the NCDMB is primarily mandated to support the petroleum sector, its operational scope extends significantly beyond oil and gas to include critical contributions to agriculture, manufacturing, and transportation. The board has been instrumental in supporting research, industrialisation, and broader economic diversification efforts across the nation. Mr. Igali emphasized that the NCDMB's interventions have contributed significantly to job creation and industrial development, particularly in communities across the Niger Delta that continue to grapple with the severe environmental consequences of oil and gas exploration.

Economic Risks and Regional Impact

Godknows Igali warned that diverting 20 per cent of the NCDF to the proposed research council could severely undermine the board's existing commitments. He argued that this deduction would weaken the NCDMB's capacity to sustain ongoing investments and potentially slow down the momentum of local content development that has been achieved over the past decade. The PANDEF chairman maintained that reducing the fund's resources by such a substantial margin would inevitably constrain the board's ability to deepen its interventions, expand its programmes, and fulfil its broader development responsibilities.

Mr. Igali described any attempt to weaken this important institution as a matter of serious regional and national concern. He noted that the board's financial health is directly linked to its ability to support communities in the Niger Delta and drive industrial growth in other sectors. Consequently, the diversion of funds at this critical stage is viewed as a risky move that could jeopardize years of progress in indigenous capacity building and economic empowerment. The organization stressed that the stability of the NCDMB is essential for the continued success of Nigeria's industrialization agenda.

PANDEF Recommendations and Next Steps

In light of these concerns, Mr. Igali has urged the National Assembly to review the funding provisions before passing the bill and transmitting it to President Tinubu for assent. He emphasized that the proposed research council should ideally operate within a dedicated and sustainable funding framework that enables it to discharge its responsibilities without undermining the mandates and financial capacities of existing statutory institutions like the NCDMB.

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PANDEF has specifically recommended that if the current funding provision is deemed necessary by the legislature, it should be referred back to the executive branch for a more thorough review. The organization advocates for the development of an appropriate, sustainable, and independent funding mechanism that does not rely on deducting resources from other critical national programs. This approach aims to ensure that the new research council can thrive without compromising the economic stability and developmental goals already established by the government.