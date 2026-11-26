PANDEF petitions security agencies to investigate the deadly attack on the Nigeria Democratic Congress rally in Delta State that killed six people during Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign.

The Nigeria Political Actors Forum of the Niger Delta ( PANDEF) has formally petitioned national security leadership to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the violent attack that claimed six lives at a campaign rally in Delta State. The apex socio-political organization, which represents the interests of Nigeria's South-South geopolitical zone, issued a stern call for accountability following the disruption of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC) event. This urgent appeal follows a deadly incident that has sparked concerns about political thuggery and voter intimidation in the region.

PANDEF Petitions Security Agencies

PANDEF addressed separate petitions to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, on November 24. The documents, signed by PANDEF National Chairman Godknows Igali, demand that these top security officials coordinate with other relevant national agencies to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the violence. The organization emphasized that the investigation must be impartial, thorough, and comprehensive to ensure that justice is served for the victims. Igali stressed that all individuals involved in planning, instigating, or executing the attack must be identified and prosecuted according to the law.

Also read Six Killed in Gunfire During Political Campaign in Delta State

Details of the Uduere Community Attack

The violent incident occurred on a Monday during a campaign tour organized for Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy Senate President and the NDC candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 elections. Armed men disrupted the proceedings in the Uduere Community, located within the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, leading to a chaotic situation that resulted in multiple fatalities. The attack targeted a high-profile political figure seeking office, highlighting the volatile nature of the pre-electoral period in the region. Security forces have yet to provide detailed accounts of the specific mechanisms used by the attackers to breach the rally.

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Reactions from NDC Leadership

NDC Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has personally visited the families of the slain party members to offer condolences and commiserate with their loss. Obi's visit underscores the severity of the attack and signals the party's intent to seek redress for the tragedy. The party's leadership views the incident as a direct assault on democratic participation and political freedom. While Obi expresses sympathy for the grieving families, the NDC continues to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice without delay. The party remains focused on the upcoming 2027 elections despite the violent disruptions.

Demands for Victim Support and Protection

Beyond criminal prosecution, PANDEF has urged the federal government, relevant federal agencies, and the Delta State Government to provide immediate financial and material assistance to the families of those killed. The organization called for urgent medical attention and comprehensive support for the injured survivors to facilitate their full recovery. PANDEF warned against the rise of political thuggery and the intimidation of voters in the South-South region. The group stressed that protecting democratic participation is essential for ensuring peaceful political activities in Delta State. The organization's demands reflect a broader concern for the safety of political actors and citizens ahead of the 2027 general elections.