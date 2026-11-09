Pan-Atlantic University Admits 748 Students with 90.3 Percent Application Increase

Pan-Atlantic University admits 748 undergraduates for the 2026/2027 session, marking a significant surge in interest. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Enase Okonedo outlines holistic goals for the new cohort.

Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos admitted 748 new students for the 2026/2027 academic session, following a dramatic surge in interest from prospective undergraduates. The institution recorded a 90.3 per cent increase in applications compared to the previous year, signaling a robust demand for its undergraduate programs. This significant growth underscores the growing reputation of the university as a premier destination for higher education in the region.

Record-Breaking Application Surge

Total applications reached 3,247 through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry channels for the session. This figure represents a substantial rise from the 1,706 applications received during the previous academic year. The data highlights a clear trend of increasing competitiveness and interest in the programs offered by Pan-Atlantic University. Such a sharp increase in applicant volume reflects the institution's expanding influence in the educational landscape.

Also read Babcock University Says Student in Hostel Incident Alive and Receiving Treatment

Demographic Composition of New Cohort

The admitted students comprise 379 males and 369 females who will join the School of Media and Communication, the School of Management and Social Sciences, and the School of Science and Technology. This balanced gender distribution across diverse academic disciplines illustrates the inclusive nature of the admissions process. Each of the three schools will receive a significant portion of the new enrollees, ensuring a dynamic campus environment.

Leadership Vision at Matriculation

At the 13th matriculation ceremony held at the main campus in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Enase Okonedo congratulated the students on securing admission. She urged them to make the most of the opportunity, emphasizing that each student has earned their place through merit. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted that the university is committed to the holistic development of students beyond mere academic competence.

Advertisement

Focus on Holistic Development

Prof. Okonedo stated that the university's concern extends to the formation of individuals who can exercise sound judgment and take responsibility for their decisions. She noted that the habits formed during their time at Pan-Atlantic University would endure long after the completion of their degrees. This philosophy aims to produce graduates who are not only knowledgeable but also ethically grounded and socially responsible.

Matriculation Pledge and Future Steps

The Head of Student Affairs, Mrs. Anne Osezua, administered the matriculation pledge during the ceremony. During this ritual, the students affirmed their commitment to abide by the institution's rules and regulations. This formal oath marks the official beginning of their academic journey and binds them to the university's code of conduct. The ceremony concluded with a clear directive for the new students to uphold these standards as they embark on their educational paths.