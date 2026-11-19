PalmPay took fraud prevention education to the streets of Lagos, teaching residents to identify scams and protect bank accounts and personal information.

PalmPay took its campaign against financial fraud to the streets of Lagos, engaging residents on how to identify scams and protect their bank accounts and personal information.

The initiative was organised as part of activities marking this year's International Fraud Awareness Week. It featured the company's annual anti-fraud walk, through which participants sensitised members of the public on common fraudulent practices and practical ways to avoid falling victim. Now in its third consecutive year, the walk is part of PalmPay's efforts to extend fraud prevention education beyond digital platforms and reach communities directly. Previous editions included a walk in Kano last year.

Also read PalmPay intensifies fraud awareness campaign in Nigeria

Stakeholders Highlight Collective Action Against Fraud

The event also brought together stakeholders from the financial services industry and other sectors to highlight the need for collective action in tackling the growing threat of financial fraud. During the walk, residents were educated on common scam tactics, particularly impersonation and attempts by fraudsters to obtain sensitive financial information. These include one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs) and account passwords.

Through direct engagement with members of the public, PalmPay used the walk to raise awareness about these common fraud tactics. Speaking at the event, PalmPay's Head of Marketing and Communications, Olorunfemi Hanson, said the company had continued to invest in customer education and security measures to protect users against evolving fraud tactics. He said the company recently introduced its PalmPay Dey For You security campaign, which features enhanced security tools to strengthen account protection.

Advertisement

PalmPay has consistently invested in educating customers on fraud prevention and account protection, Hanson said. He noted that the PalmPay Dey For You campaign introduced enhanced security features to help customers stay protected as fraud tactics continue to evolve. Beyond providing these tools, he said, the company recognises the importance of taking fraud awareness directly into communities, ensuring that people understand the risks, can identify potential scams and know how to protect themselves.

Hanson added that PalmPay would continue to work with industry stakeholders and the wider public to build a safer payments ecosystem for Nigerians. The annual walk forms part of the company's broader Fraud Awareness Week activities, which combine digital education, community engagement and collaboration with stakeholders to encourage responsible financial behaviour.

NightGuard And Report Scam Features Explained

It also complements the PalmPay Dey For You campaign, which offers security features such as NightGuard, Report Scam and Large Transaction Shield to provide additional layers of protection for users. These tools provide extra protection for users of the platform and help them monitor and secure their accounts.

As digital financial services become increasingly integrated into everyday transactions, PalmPay said it remained committed to promoting financial inclusion while equipping Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to guard against emerging fraud threats. The company said it remains committed to supporting a safer and more inclusive financial ecosystem by providing the knowledge, tools and collaborative support needed to protect themselves against evolving fraud threats.