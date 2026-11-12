PalmPay expands customer support with offices and digital channels across Nigeria

PalmPay has strengthened customer access through physical offices in Lagos and Abuja plus digital support channels, including a 24-hour care line and email. The company says the move supports customers, merchants and businesses across Nigeria.

PalmPay has expanded its customer support network through physical offices and digital channels to improve access to assistance for customers, merchants and businesses across Nigeria.

PalmPay expands customer support channels

The company said the initiative was aimed at providing customers with multiple channels to make enquiries, resolve complaints and access support, beyond the use of its mobile application. The company said the arrangement caters to customers with different preferences and levels of familiarity with digital financial services, particularly those who may prefer face-to-face assistance. As digital financial services become increasingly embedded in the everyday lives of Nigerians, access goes beyond having a mobile application.

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Customers also need reliable ways to seek assistance, resolve enquiries and engage directly with service providers when necessary. PalmPay said customers can also access its support services without visiting its offices through its 24-hour customer care line, 0201 888 6888, and email. By combining these channels, the company aims to provide greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring customers have different options for seeking assistance and engaging with the company as their needs arise.

The company said its physical offices also serve as contact points for merchants, agents, business owners and other stakeholders, supporting its operations and engagement across the country's digital financial services sector. With offices across major cities and commercial centres, PalmPay continues to deepen its physical presence to bring its services and support closer to the communities it serves.

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PalmPay physical office locations in Nigeria

Some of its office locations include 20 Opebi Road and 64 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos State, as well as Suite A6, Aro Plaza, Plot 2105 Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory. A comprehensive list of PalmPay office locations and addresses is available on the company's official website.

The company noted that expanding financial inclusion required not only access to digital platforms but also dependable customer support systems and accessible service points to enable more Nigerians to participate confidently in the formal financial system. As PalmPay continues to deepen its presence in Nigeria, its investments in digital technology, physical infrastructure and customer support reflect the importance of building accessible financial services around the needs of customers and businesses.

Ultimately, advancing financial inclusion requires more than expanding access to digital platforms. It also involves creating dependable support structures, accessible service points and opportunities for people across different communities to participate confidently in the formal financial ecosystem. This physical network complements the company's digital customer support infrastructure, recognising that customers have different preferences and levels of familiarity with digital services.

Physical presence aids financial inclusion

While many users may prefer resolving enquiries through digital channels, others may find it more convenient to speak with a representative in person. Beyond customer service, PalmPay's physical presence also facilitates engagement with merchants, agents, business owners and other stakeholders across the country. These offices provide additional points of contact for the company's wider operations and stakeholder relationships, supporting its continued participation in Nigeria's evolving digital financial ecosystem.

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The initiative reflects PalmPay's broader effort to combine digital and physical support as part of its customer service strategy.