PalmPay strengthens consumer protection by hosting its third consecutive anti-fraud walk during International Fraud Awareness Week to educate Nigerians on preventing financial scams.

PalmPay, a leading digital financial services provider in Nigeria, has launched its third consecutive annual anti-fraud walk as part of the activities marking this year's International Fraud Awareness Week. The initiative, designed to sensitize Nigeria ns on practical ways to identify and prevent financial fraud, underscores the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening consumer protection and promoting safer digital banking experiences across the nation. This year's edition extends the reach of fraud prevention education from digital platforms directly into communities, building on the momentum of previous campaigns that previously engaged audiences in regions such as Kano. By taking this initiative, PalmPay aims to reinforce the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders in the financial services ecosystem to tackle the rising tide of sophisticated fraud tactics.

Enhancing Digital Security Through Public Engagement

The core mechanism of this year's anti-fraud walk involves direct engagement with members of the public to raise awareness about common fraud tactics, including impersonation scams and attempts by fraudsters to obtain sensitive account information such as One-Time Passwords, PINs, and passwords. Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, emphasized that the company has consistently invested in educating customers on fraud prevention and account protection. During the event, Hanson noted that PalmPay recently launched the PalmPay Dey For You security campaign, which introduces enhanced security features designed to help customers stay protected as fraud tactics continue to evolve. The walk serves as a vital bridge between digital tools and community knowledge, ensuring that users understand the risks and know how to protect themselves effectively.

Also read PalmPay Nigeria Strengthens Consumer Protection via Fraud Awareness Week

Stakeholder Collaboration and Industry Leadership

This year's initiative brought together key stakeholders in the financial services and broader ecosystem to reinforce the importance of collaboration in tackling fraud. PalmPay's leadership stressed that providing tools is insufficient without ensuring that people can identify potential scams and protect themselves through informed decision-making. Hanson stated that the company remains committed to working with industry stakeholders and the wider public to build a safer payments ecosystem for Nigerians. The annual walk acts as a key component of PalmPay's Fraud Awareness Week activities, which bring together digital education, public engagement, and stakeholder collaboration to promote responsible financial behavior. By uniting various actors in the financial sector, PalmPay aims to create a unified front against the evolving threats faced by digital consumers.

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Advanced Security Tools for Consumer Protection

The PalmPay Dey For You campaign complements the anti-fraud walk by combining consumer education with security tools designed to strengthen account protection. These advanced features include NightGuard, which likely provides real-time alerts for suspicious activity, a Report Scam function to enable quick identification of threats, and a Large Transaction Shield to verify high-value transfers. These tools provide additional layers of protection for users, addressing the specific vulnerabilities that fraudsters often exploit. The integration of these technical safeguards with public awareness campaigns ensures that customers are equipped with both the knowledge and the technological resources needed to defend their financial assets against increasingly sophisticated scams.

Fostering a Safer and More Inclusive Financial Ecosystem

As digital financial services continue to become an increasingly important part of everyday life in Nigeria, PalmPay remains committed to supporting a safer and more inclusive financial ecosystem. The company's strategy focuses on equipping Nigerians with the knowledge, tools, and collaborative support needed to protect themselves against evolving fraud threats. By extending fraud awareness education into communities, PalmPay addresses the digital divide and ensures that people across all regions have access to vital information. This holistic approach not only enhances individual security but also contributes to the overall stability and trustworthiness of Nigeria's digital payment landscape, encouraging wider adoption of secure financial technologies.