Pakistan PM Urges Trump to Extend Iran Deadline Amidst Rising Tensions

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeals to former US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline concerning the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Pope Leo XIV condemns the ultimatum. Iran considers ceasefire proposals as tensions escalate.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to former US President Donald Trump to grant Iran an extension beyond Tuesday's deadline concerning the Strait of Hormuz blockade. The Prime Minister emphasized that diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict peacefully are progressing with considerable momentum, characterized as 'steadily, strongly, and powerfully,' and expressed optimism about achieving tangible outcomes in the near term.

'I sincerely request President Trump to consider extending the deadline for a further two weeks,' PM Sharif stated via X, simultaneously appealing to Iran to demonstrate goodwill by temporarily reopening the strategic waterway for the same duration. Sharif further implored both parties involved in the conflict to observe a ceasefire within this extended timeframe, which would provide an opportunity for diplomacy to successfully conclude the war and establish lasting peace and stability. The urgency of the situation has intensified following President Trump's ominous warning about the potential demise of an entire civilization in the event of US military intervention, raising anxieties across the Middle East. This has prompted mediators, including Prime Minister Sharif, to work tirelessly against the clock to prevent further escalation. The global concern over the impending conflict has also been echoed by religious leaders and international figures. \Pope Leo XIV has vocally condemned the American leader's ultimatum. The Pope deemed the threat against the Iranian population as wholly inappropriate, emphasizing the sanctity of human life and the importance of preventing further suffering. 'There was this threat against the entire people of Iran, and this is truly unacceptable,' the Pope stated as he departed the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo for the Vatican. The Pope, echoing sentiments widely held by many observers, reiterated the widely shared view that the war is unjust, warning that escalating the conflict would inevitably drive up the costs of essential goods, including energy and other critical commodities. 'There are certainly issues of international law,' the Head of the Catholic Church affirmed, 'But even more than that, it is a moral question for the good of the people.' The pronouncements of religious and moral leaders have further pressured the involved parties to work together to find a more peaceful resolution to this rapidly evolving crisis. \Meanwhile, reports indicate that Tehran is actively considering Pakistan's proposal for a ceasefire. Fox News has also provided coverage of President Trump's reaction to the situation. Trump responded, stating, 'I'm not yet fully briefed. I know him (Sharif) very well; he’s a highly respected man.' This suggests a willingness to engage with the Pakistani proposal, although the ultimate decision remains uncertain. In response to the escalating crisis, the Iranian government has called upon its citizens to form human chains around critical infrastructure, including power plants. Social media platforms have witnessed a surge of videos, depicting civilians assembling at various locations, adorned with Iranian flags. These actions demonstrate the public’s response to the impending threat and serve as a symbol of unity in the face of potential danger. The combined diplomatic efforts, pronouncements by religious leaders, and the actions of the Iranian people underscore the need for a swift and peaceful resolution to prevent a catastrophic outcome and to preserve the welfare of all involved





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