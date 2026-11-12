Pakistan Arrests 20 Nigerians, Seizes 4.432kg of Narcotics in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force arrested 20 Nigerian nationals and recovered 4.432 kg of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis in operations across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Two suspects were already on bail in a previous narcotics case.

Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force has arrested 20 Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in an international drug trafficking network operating in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The operation recovered 4.432 kilogrammes of narcotics, according to a statement carried by the Associated Press of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The recovered drugs comprised 1.682 kilogrammes of cocaine, two kilogrammes of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 750 grammes of weed. The ANF said the arrests followed coordinated intelligence-based operations at various locations across the twin cities. The statement read: Acting on credible intelligence, the ANF conducted coordinated intelligence-based operations at various locations across the twin cities, resulting in the arrest of 20 Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in drug trafficking and recovered 4.432 kgs of narcotics.

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Intelligence reports linked the suspects to an organised network allegedly involved in the smuggling, distribution and sale of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis among young people. Students of educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were particularly targeted, according to the agency. Preliminary investigations revealed that two of the arrested Nigerian nationals were already on bail in a previous narcotics-related case. The ANF said it had been monitoring the network through sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance before conducting the operations.

Major Breakthrough in Nationwide Campaign

The ANF described the arrests as a major breakthrough in its nationwide campaign against drug trafficking. The operations were conducted by the Gurgaon and Faridabad units of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau in October. Those Indian operations led to the recovery of 54.76 grammes of MDMA and 8.90 grammes of cocaine.

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The raids took place in Delhi, Gurugram and Khanpur, and the arrests came days after Indian authorities arrested four Nigerians and a Thai national in separate drug raids in Haryana State. In July, three Nigerians were among four suspects arrested over alleged drug peddling in India. More than 10 kilogrammes of MDMA crystals and hydroponic ganja were recovered in that operation, which was linked to drug trafficking in Delhi, Gurugram and Khanpur.

Cross-border Cases in South Asia

India has also deported 32 Nigerians linked to a transnational drug network. The latest Pakistani operation adds to a series of cross-border narcotics cases involving Nigerian nationals in South Asia. The ANF said its nationwide campaign against drug trafficking remains active. It reiterated that intelligence-led operations would continue across major cities to dismantle networks targeting young people and students.