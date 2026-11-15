Oyo State Verification Ibadan Road Compensation Delays

Oyo State launches property verification for Ibadan Circular Road compensation. Residents report delays despite N5.35bn disbursed to 578 beneficiaries amid administrative hurdles.

The Oyo State Government has initiated a fresh verification exercise to address the ongoing compensation delays for property owners affected by the Ibadan Circular Road project. This administrative step follows an announcement on November 9, 2026, where the state declared the disbursement of N5.35 billion to 578 beneficiaries, yet many residents continue to report significant obstacles in accessing their funds.

Verification Process And Document Requirements

The Executive Assistant on Security to Governor Seyi Makinde, CP Sunday Odukoya, chairs the verification committee responsible for this process. The exercise covers Segment II of the corridor, stretching from Badeku village on the Ife-Ibadan axis to the Moniya-Iseyin Road end. Affected property owners are required to attend the exercise with original copies and five photocopies of all relevant documentation to ensure their claims are processed correctly.

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Claimants must present a local government identification letter or residence permit for non-Nigerians, along with the survey plan of the property and building or property plan drawings. The committee also requires photographs of the property, a land purchase agreement, and a sworn affidavit obtained from a court or the Ministry of Justice. These documents serve as the primary evidence for establishing ownership and eligibility for the compensation package.

Additional requirements include a letter of power of attorney issued through the Ministry of Justice for proxy claims, five recent passport photographs of the claimant, and their National Identification Number. The committee further mandates the presentation of five recent passport photographs of guarantors, their means of identification, and bank details including the bank name, account number, and phone number linked for transaction alerts.

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A letter of introduction from the landlords' association is also listed as necessary, alongside any other document the monitoring team deems essential. The committee has issued a stern warning against individuals falsely presenting themselves as government officials who offer to process documentation for a fee, urging residents to rely solely on official channels to avoid fraud.

Alhaji Adetunji Badmus On Payment Delays

Alhaji Adetunji Badmus, a property owner, has highlighted severe administrative and logistical challenges that have hindered compensation distribution. He stated that several homeowners had their properties demolished before receiving any compensation, leaving them without the financial resources to secure alternative accommodation or rebuild their lives. This situation has created significant hardship for affected families in areas such as Oluyole and Ona Ara.

Badmus cited a N5.813 billion compensation package approved in April 2026, noting that the gap between the approval of these packages and the actual release of funds has caused considerable difficulties for property owners. He emphasized that residents have complained extensively about the delays between the initial approval of compensation packages and the eventual payment to beneficiaries, creating a cycle of uncertainty and financial strain.

Mrs Abimbola Lawal On Documentation Hurdles

Mrs Abimbola Lawal identified documentation and screening requirements as major obstacles preventing timely payment. She explained that payments to some beneficiaries had failed or stalled due to discrepancies between the names on property screening documents and those registered on their bank accounts. Resolving such mismatches requires additional administrative follow-up with relevant state authorities, which further delays the process for claimants who are already struggling financially.

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Lawal also pointed to disputes over setback boundaries as a source of confusion among affected residents. The state government initially marked a 150-metre setback on either side of the road but later reduced it to 75 metres in densely populated areas following protests. These adjustments created uncertainty regarding which structures qualified for Right of Way compensation, leading to inconsistent application of the rules across different neighborhoods.

Under Nigerian land and planning laws, structures erected without required building approvals, on drainage channels, or on existing government land are generally disqualified from receiving compensation. Lawal noted that the exclusion of unapproved structures, combined with the socioeconomic difficulties residents face while waiting for compensation, has exacerbated the plight of claimants who are forced to manage unexpected costs.

Real-World Impact On Claimants And Livelihoods

The demolition of homes and small businesses has stripped some residents of their livelihoods and forced them to take on unexpected rental expenses. According to community reports by Ido People's Voice, the financial burden has made it more difficult for affected property owners to afford transportation and legal costs while pursuing their compensation claims. This has left many residents in a precarious position, unable to sustain their previous standard of living while awaiting resolution.

The verification exercise for the second segment of the Ibadan Circular Road project aims to pave the way for compensation payments to eligible claimants. However, the complexities of documentation, boundary disputes, and administrative delays continue to pose significant challenges. As the state government proceeds with these verification efforts, the focus remains on resolving the outstanding issues to ensure that rightful beneficiaries receive their due compensation without further hindrance.