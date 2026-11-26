The Joint Action Committee of Labour Unions initiates an indefinite strike at Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions starting November 30. Unions seek full implementation of allowances, salary arrears, government subvention, and urgent recruitment to address critical staff shortages amid unresolved welfare disputes with the state government.

The Joint Action Committee of Labour Unions in Oyo State -owned tertiary institutions has announced an indefinite strike beginning Monday, November 30. This industrial action is driven by persistent disputes over unresolved welfare demands with the Oyo State government under Governor Seyi Makinde. The announcement serves as a direct response to the government's failure to meet four key operational and financial requirements.

Strike Notice and Official Signatories

The directive was formally communicated in a notice dated November 26, addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde and other relevant authorities. The document was signed by Dr Kola Lawal, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, and Comrade Akeem Fatai, the Secretary of the committee. This formal notification establishes the legal and administrative basis for the industrial action.

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The committee emphasized that the strike follows repeated failures in engagements, negotiations, and deadline extensions aimed at resolving the dispute. Officials stated that multiple rounds of discussions have yielded no satisfactory outcomes, forcing the union to escalate the matter. The notice underscores the frustration of workers who have exhausted diplomatic channels before resorting to this measure.

Four Core Welfare Demands Outline

The unions have outlined four specific demands that must be met to lift the industrial action. The first demand is the full implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance. These allowances are critical for the daily operational efficiency of staff within the state-owned institutions.

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Secondly, the committee demands the immediate payment of outstanding earned allowances and salary arrears. These payments cover the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases that were approved for the period from January to December 2024. The delay in these payments has created significant financial strain on academic and non-academic staff.

The third demand focuses on funding structures, specifically the implementation of 100 per cent government subvention to the institutions. This financial support is vital for the sustainability of educational programs and infrastructure maintenance. Without full subvention, institutions struggle to maintain academic standards and operational capacity.

The final demand addresses human resource shortages through the urgent recruitment of academic and non-academic staff. The committee argues that current manpower levels are insufficient to handle the workload and student population. Addressing this gap is essential for maintaining quality education and administrative efficiency across all affected campuses.

Timeline of Negotiations and Escalation

The path to this strike began with a 14-day ultimatum issued on October 19. This was followed by a subsequent seven-working-day ultimatum after engagements with the Commissioner for Education and other government representatives. The committee had previously scheduled the strike for November 12 but suspended it following interventions and assurances from the governor.

These assurances were intended to allow Governor Seyi Makinde more time to resolve the dispute peacefully. The Joint Action Committee also chose not to join ongoing national industrial actions by their respective unions. This decision was made in the hope that bilateral negotiations would succeed. However, the committee noted that repeated engagements and concessions had ultimately yielded no satisfactory outcome.

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The decision to proceed with the indefinite strike was finalized at the committee's congress on Wednesday, November 25. This internal meeting marked the final step before issuing the formal notice to the government. The committee urged all affected workers to comply with the directive to ensure maximum impact.

Appeal for Government Intervention

The Joint Action Committee has appealed directly to Governor Makinde to intervene and resolve the dispute. The appeal emphasizes the need to protect the stability of tertiary education in the state. The unions argue that continued industrial action disrupts academic progress and harms the broader educational ecosystem.

The committee highlighted the interest of both workers and the stability of tertiary education in the state as reasons for seeking a swift resolution. They expressed hope that the governor would recognize the urgency of the situation. The indefinite nature of the strike indicates that the unions are prepared to maintain pressure until their demands are fully addressed.

As the November 30 start date approaches, the focus shifts to whether the government will engage in final negotiations. The outcome of this standoff will determine the future of academic activities in Oyo State-owned institutions. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if a compromise can be reached before the indefinite disruption takes full effect.