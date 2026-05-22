Oyo state suspends inter-school events amid security concerns

The Oyo state government has suspended excursions, field trips, sport competitions and other inter-school events over rising security concerns. The directive is aimed at safeguarding the lives of students and staff members in all schools, following the May 15 attack on three schools in the Oriire LGA of Ogbomoso.

The Oyo state government has suspended excursions, field trips, sport competitions and other inter-school events over rising security concerns . B.T Oyinloye, permanent secretary at the ministry of education, science and technology, announced the suspension in a circular issued on Friday, addressed to heads of schools and agencies across the state.

According to the circular, the permanent secretary said directive takes immediate effect, noting that it would be reviewed once the security situation improves. The decision is aimed at safeguarding the lives of students and staff members in all schools





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Oyo State Security Concerns Suspended Inter-School Events Inter-School Activities

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