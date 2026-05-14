Oyo State Police Command Rescues Kidnap Victim and Arrests Suspect During Strategic Operation

In a coordinated effort with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Oyo State Police successfully rescued Alhaji Bagudu and apprehended one suspect after a failed 10 million Naira ransom collection attempt in Atiba LGA.

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the successful rescue of a prominent citizen and the arrest of a suspected kidnapper in a daring operation conducted within the Atiba Local Government Area.

The victim, identified as Alhaji Bagudu, had been abducted from his residence in Ilowa village during a targeted attack launched by a gang of armed criminals. Following the abduction, the perpetrators sought to exploit the situation by demanding a staggering ransom of ten million Naira from the victim's distraught relatives. The kidnappers held the victim in the dense forests of Otefon village, believing they were secluded from the reach of law enforcement.

This act of violence sent shockwaves through the local community, but the swift response of the authorities ensured a positive outcome. The breakthrough in this case came through the critical partnership between the police and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, security operatives received precise and credible intelligence indicating that the criminal gang had assembled at a specific location within the Otefon Village Forest. They were preparing to collect the demanded ransom and finalize the exchange.

Upon receiving this tip, the Commissioner of Police for Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbemiga, immediately mobilized the Anti-Kidnapping Squad operating in the Oyo and Iseyin axis. The operation was designed not just to capture the criminals, but most importantly to ensure the safe recovery of the hostage without any harm coming to him, demonstrating a high level of tactical planning and humanitarian concern. The tactical approach employed by the security forces was one of strategic patience and precision.

The operatives prioritized the safe release of Alhaji Bagudu above all else, monitoring the situation closely to ensure the victim was freed before they initiated their assault on the kidnappers. Once it was confirmed that the victim had regained his freedom and was out of harm's way, the police and vigilante teams launched a coordinated ambush.

Leveraging advanced technological tools and robust intelligence gathering, the operatives managed to pinpoint the exact assembly point of the gang, which consisted of approximately six armed men who had invaded the victim's home on May 9. This phase of the operation required extreme stealth to avoid alerting the suspects prematurely. As the individual conveying the ransom arrived at the scene and the victim was safely released, the security teams moved in to apprehend the hoodlums.

The suspects, surprised by the sudden arrival of the police, opened fire, leading to a fierce gun duel in the forest. During the ensuing exchange of fire, several suspects managed to flee deeper into the adjoining wilderness, though it is believed many sustained various gunshot injuries during the encounter. Amidst the chaos, the operatives successfully apprehended one suspect identified as Mohammed Sanni.

Along with the arrest, the police recovered a Hajoue motorcycle with registration number TUT 824 TY, which served as the primary logistics vehicle for the gang's operations. Additionally, a mobile phone, a pair of slippers, and a cap were seized from the scene and have been sent for forensic examination to gather further evidence to link the suspects to other crimes.

The apprehended suspect, Mohammed Sanni, is currently in police custody and has reportedly provided useful confessional statements that have shed light on the inner workings of the criminal syndicate. The Oyo State Police Command has emphasized that the investigation is far from over, as concerted efforts are still underway to track down and arrest the remaining members of the gang who are currently at large.

In a public appeal, the Command has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Specifically, the police have asked the public to report any individuals seen with suspicious bullet wounds or injuries, as these could be the fleeing suspects seeking medical help in secret. The authorities are treating this as a priority to ensure that all members of the syndicate are brought to justice.

This operation serves as a testament to the power of community-based intelligence and the effectiveness of collaboration between formal security agencies and local vigilante groups. The Command has reiterated its commitment to dismantling kidnapping rings and ensuring that the residents of Oyo State can live without fear. By encouraging the public to share timely and credible information, the police aim to strengthen the state's security architecture and deliver more efficient services to the community.

The successful rescue of Alhaji Bagudu highlights the dedication of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the strategic leadership of the Commissioner of Police in combating violent crime and restoring peace to the Atiba local government area





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Oyo State Police Kidnapping Rescue Mission Nigeria Security Atiba LGA

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