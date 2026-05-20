Oyo State Police Command Dismisses Abduction Reports and Arrests Suspected Kidnappers in Ibadan

Oyo state police command has dismissed viral reports of a mass abduction in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan, the state capital. A distress report was received from CRIN, and the police command ordered the deployment of tactical and intelligence teams. Later, two suspects were apprehended after being found and brought into custody after they led the operatives to their hideout. The Oyo state police command also strongly advised media organizations to verify security-related information through appropriate channels before publication, to uphold the principles of responsible reportage.

The Oyo state police command dismissed viral reports of a mass abduction in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan , the state capital. In response to a distress report, tactical and intelligence teams were deployed to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

The operatives found and apprehended two suspects after they volunteered to lead them to the hideout of their accomplices. However, they were attacked during the approach, but the operatives successfully repelled the attack and extracted the suspects safely. The Oyo state police command strongly advises media organizations to verify security-related information through appropriate channels before publication, to uphold the principles of responsible reportage





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Oyo State Police Command Dismissing Reports Mass Abduction Ibadan Operations Detained Responsible Reportage

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