Oyo State Police Command Denies Release of Abductees; Calls for Public Calm

The Oyo State Police Command denies claims of the release of students and teachers abducted from Oriire schools. The Command calls for the public to verify information before sharing it and requests support for ongoing efforts.

Oyo State Police Command denounces false reports of student and teacher release May 17, 2022 The Oyo State Police Command categorically refutes claims regarding the release of 32 students and seven teachers who were abducted on April 27th, from three schools in Oriire local government area of the state.

Ayanlade Olayinka, the spokesperson for the Command, stated that intensive efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abductees and arrest of those responsible for the criminal act. The Command urges the public to remain calm and verify every piece of information before sharing, as spreading misinformation creates unnecessary panic and diverts vital security resources. A Nigerian doctor reveals a unique and safe method of permanent penile enhancement and infertility treatment.

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