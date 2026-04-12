Oyo State Police Arrest Man, 23, in Connection with the Murder of a Six-Year-Old Girl

Oyo State Police Command arrests 23-year-old Sodiq Akorede for the murder of six-year-old Mutiyatu Sunday. The suspect is alleged to have severed the victim's head and is currently receiving medical treatment. Investigation and prosecution are underway.

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a 23-year-old individual in connection with the gruesome murder of a six-year-old girl. According to a statement released on Sunday by the command's spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, the suspect is accused of severing the victim's head. The suspect has been identified as Sodiq Akorede , while the young victim has been confirmed as Mutiyatu Sunday .

The police spokesman added that Akorede is currently receiving medical attention for injuries sustained during an attack by enraged residents shortly after the alleged crime. The swift response from the police and the subsequent apprehension of the suspect reflect the command's commitment to swiftly addressing and investigating serious crimes within the state. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the importance of community safety and vigilance.\Following the arrest, preliminary investigations have provided further details surrounding the tragic event. The initial investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as Sodiq Kayode Akorede, a 23-year-old male, is alleged to have unlawfully taken the life of Mutiyatu Sunday, a 6-year-old female, and subsequently severed her head. The head was recovered from the suspect, providing crucial evidence in the case. The police are gathering all available evidence. Forensic analysis and additional investigation steps are being conducted to ensure a thorough investigation, including a review of the crime scene and the collection of witness statements. The command's efforts include providing support to the victim’s family during this difficult time. This event underscores the urgency of addressing violence against children and the importance of implementing measures to protect vulnerable members of society. The local authorities are working to ensure that the accused receives a fair trial and that justice is served for Mutiyatu Sunday and her family.\During interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the heinous act. This confession is a significant development in the investigation. The police have been focused on a thorough investigation. Following his confession and the injuries sustained during the mob attack, Akorede was transported to a medical facility for immediate medical attention. He will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed investigation, followed by prosecution. The CID's expertise in handling such cases is vital to ensuring that all aspects of the crime are explored. This includes identifying any possible motives and gathering comprehensive evidence to support the prosecution. The focus is to make sure that the legal process is followed and all the relevant parties and community members are informed. The Oyo State Police Command has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are brought to justice. They have also emphasized the importance of community cooperation in maintaining a safe environment for all residents of Oyo State. The case serves as a somber reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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Oyo State Police Arrest Murder Child Crime Investigation Sodiq Akorede Mutiyatu Sunday

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