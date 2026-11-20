The Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Oyo State urges the President to pay the promised N25,000 monthly support and extend the N70,000 palliative payment to all retirees.

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Oyo State has issued a formal appeal to the President of Nigeria, demanding immediate fulfillment of the federal government's promise to provide N25,000 monthly support for vulnerable pensioners for three months. In addition to this specific call, the union is pressing for the extension of the N70,000 palliative payment to all retirees across the country.

Union Demands Federal Government Intervention

These urgent demands were contained in a communique read by Dr. Olusegun Abatan, the Secretary and Executive Secretary of the NUP Oyo State Council, at Agbarigo in Ibadan. The statements followed a two-day meeting held by the union's leadership, during which members deliberated on the ongoing financial struggles faced by retired civil servants in the state and nationally.

Also read Tension Mounts in Oyo State Over NURTW Ultimatum

During the proceedings, the pensioners recalled that the Federal Government had pledged to provide vulnerable retirees with N25,000 per month for a duration of three months. This commitment was made specifically during the 2024 minimum wage negotiations. However, the union noted that the federal administration has yet to fulfill this specific financial commitment to the beneficiaries.

The union explicitly appealed to Mr. President to address the outstanding issue regarding the N25,000 payment for three months for vulnerable pensioners. Furthermore, they urged the federal executive to extend the N70,000 payment across the board to all pensioners, ensuring that no eligible retiree is left behind in the distribution of these palliative funds.

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Southwest Governors and State-Specific Grievances

While calling for federal action, the NUP Oyo State Council acknowledged the efforts made by governors in the Southwest region to clear outstanding gratuities and pension arrears. Despite these localized efforts, the union lamented that many retirees are still awaiting their entitlements, with some payments dating back to as far as 2015 and 2016.

The union highlighted a specific commitment by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who had allocated N6 billion monthly to clear gratuity arrears inherited from previous administrations. Governor Makinde had also promised to settle all outstanding pension and gratuity liabilities by May 28, 2027. However, the union argued that this timeline is insufficient for many retirees currently struggling with basic needs.

In a separate but related concern, the pensioners appealed to Governor Makinde to address the plight of workers and pensioners in a specific Oyo State-owned institution. The union alleged that some workers in this entity are still being owed salaries. Additionally, they reported that pensioners in this specific institution have not received their entitlements since August, exacerbating their financial hardship.

Defined Benefit Scheme Exclusion and Discrimination Claims

Another major issue raised by the union concerns the disparity in pension benefits between different schemes. The union expressed significant concern over outstanding gratuities in Lagos State, clarifying that the reported N13 billion payment to retirees in that state was largely for those under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Crucially, the union pointed out that retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme have yet to benefit from this payment. They argued that the federal government is reportedly fixing N52,500 as the minimum pension under the Contributory Pension Scheme. The NUP described this arrangement as discriminatory against retirees who remain under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

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The union insisted that pensioners under the Public Service Defined Benefit Scheme, including those with federal entitlements, should also benefit from the minimum pension arrangement. They questioned why a distinct group of retirees is excluded from protections that are now being applied to others in the contributory system.

Economic Impact on Families and Election Conduct

To illustrate the inadequacy of the current pension amounts, the union provided a detailed calculation of household survival. They stated that a pensioner supporting a family of four would have just N13,125 per person monthly if they receive the minimum. The union questioned whether this sum could meet basic needs amid rising living costs in Nigeria.

The union also used the platform to address conduct during the forthcoming elections. They urged their members to shun political violence, stressing that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners is a non-political, non-religious, and non-ethnic organization.

Members were advised to prioritize personal conscience over political pressure. The union explicitly stated their position on electoral participation: they advised members to take their money and vote their conscience. However, they issued a stern warning against causing harm, stating clearly that members should not kill anybody because of anyone.