Oyo State Officials Resign Ahead of 2027 Election

Two Oyo State appointees resign immediately. Their departures follow recent political shifts. The moves occur ahead of the 2027 general election. This affects the governor's administration stability.

Two key appointees of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have resigned from his administration ahead of the 2027 general election. The latest departures involve the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Ayobami Oluwaseun Ojo, and the Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Simeon Adegbola Oyeleke. Both officials submitted their resignation letters on Monday, November 2. They announced that their decisions would take immediate effect.

Budget Commissioner Steps Down

Ojo, in his resignation letter addressed to Makinde through the Secretary to the State Government, said he was formally relinquishing his appointment as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning. The letter, dated November 2, 2026, referenced his appointment letter of June 22, 2026. The reference number for his appointment was SP.S.662/2/VOL.IV/192. He wrote that he respectfully resigned with effect from the 2nd of November, 2026.

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The former commissioner expressed appreciation to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in his administration. He described his time in office as a great honor. He stated that serving the Government and the good people of Oyo State was an honor he did not take lightly. Ojo, however, did not disclose any reason for his resignation. He did not indicate whether his decision was connected to the political developments in the state ahead of the upcoming election.

Special Adviser Ends Service

Similarly, Oyeleke tendered his resignation as Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning in a separate letter. He addressed the letter to Makinde through the Office of the Chief of Staff. In the letter dated November 2, 2026, Oyeleke formally announced his decision to leave the position, also with immediate effect. He stated that he wrote to formally tender his resignation with effect from the 2nd of November, 2026.

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Oyeleke also expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed in him. He highlighted the opportunity to serve the state as a significant privilege. He said it had been an honor to contribute to the administration's vision, policies, and developmental programs. He further appreciated Makinde's leadership, encouragement, and support throughout his period of service. He remarked on the invaluable experience he gained during his service.

Political Realignment Speculation

Recall that the governor's Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, resigned from his position on October 12. Ogunwuyi, in his resignation letter, said his departure from the position took immediate effect. He did not disclose the reason behind his decision at the time. However, reports subsequently linked his resignation to alleged disagreements over Makinde's preferred successor ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

According to reports, Ogunwuyi was reportedly disappointed after Makinde allegedly shifted his support to Bimbo Adekanmbi. Adekanmbi is a former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance. The shift occurred instead of backing Ogunwuyi for the governorship position. These claims have also fueled speculation about possible political realignments within the governor's camp. This speculation comes as the state approaches the next election cycle.

Background on Leadership Changes

Ogunwuyi previously served as Makinde's Executive Assistant on Investment. He also held the position of Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency. He was appointed Chief of Staff in July 2021. These recent resignations from his budget team add to the political uncertainty. The departures signal potential changes in the governor's inner circle before the 2027 polls.

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The resignations of these two budget officials highlight the volatile political landscape in Oyo State. Observers are watching closely to see if more appointments will follow suit. The governor's administration now faces the challenge of filling these critical vacancies. The focus remains on how these changes will impact the state's economic planning and future political strategies.

Daniel is a writer with a focus on politics, breaking stories, and current affairs. He is committed to accurate, engaging, and timely reportage. He holds a Diploma in Journalism and a First-Class degree from Akwa Ibom State University. He is also a recipient of the MTN Scholarship for Science and Technology. With over seven years of experience in content writing and web publishing, he has written for platforms including Telcoin Insider and Opera News.