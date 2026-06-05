Oyo State Imposes Nighttime Curfew on Okadas Amid Kidnapping Crisis

Governor Seyi Makinde has signed an executive order banning commercial motorcycle operations from 10:30 PM to 5:30 AM across Oyo State, a security measure following the mass abduction of 39 students and seven teachers from three schools in Esiele. The curfew aims to disrupt criminal networks that use motorcycles for nighttime kidnappings.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has signed an executive order establishing a strict nighttime curfew on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations across the entire state.

This measure is framed as an urgent security step to combat a persistent kidnapping crisis. The directive prohibits the operation of motorcycles from 10:30 PM to 5:30 AM statewide. In his announcement, Governor Makinde emphasized the state's resolve, stating, "The operation of motorcycles will now be restricted between the hours of 10:30pm and 5:30am. We will not relent until our kidnapped teachers and school children return home safely.

Every day they remain in captivity is a painful day for their families and all of us in Oyo State.

" The executive order follows a大规模 abduction that occurred on May 15, 2026, in the Esiele community of Oriire Local Government Area. Armed gunmen simultaneously attacked three schools: Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School. This brazen attack resulted in the abduction of 39 students, including very young nursery pupils as young as two years old, along with seven teachers.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and a heightened sense of insecurity in the region. The state government's decision to restrict Okada operations is based on intelligence suggesting that these vehicles are often used by criminal gangs for mobility during night hours, facilitating kidnappings and other illicit activities. By imposing the curfew, authorities aim to disrupt these networks and enhance the ability of security forces to monitor movements more effectively.

The restriction is expected to impact thousands of commercial riders and commuters who rely on Okadas for transportation, especially during late-night hours when other forms of public transport are scarce. While the government has not specified the exact duration of the curfew, it has been presented as a necessary, interim measure until the abduction victims are safely recovered and the broader security situation improves.

Security operatives have been deployed to enforce the order, and violations will be met with severe penalties, including the seizure of motorcycles. Community leaders and residents have largely welcomed the move, viewing it as a bold step toward restoring safety.

However, some critics argue that the curfew may inflict economic hardship on riders and could displace criminal activities to other modes of transport. The state has called for cooperation from the public, urging citizens to comply with the restriction and provide information on suspicious activities. The unresolved kidnapping continues to weigh heavily on the state, with families of the abducted enduring agonizing uncertainty.

Governor Makinde's administration has intensified negotiations and security operations to secure the release of the hostages, who are believed to be held in dense forested areas known to harbor criminal groups. The executive order represents a significant escalation in the state's security response, highlighting the profound impact of the abduction on policy and public order in Oyo State.

As the curfew takes effect, security agencies will be on high alert, and the government has warned that any attempt to undermine the measure will be dealt with firmly. The situation remains fluid, with hopes pinned on a swift and safe resolution to the kidnapping crisis that has shaken the community





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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Okada Curfew Kidnapping School Abduction Esiele Security Measures Commercial Motorcycles Executive Order

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