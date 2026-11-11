Oyo State House Suspends Four LGA Chairmen Over Petitions

The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended four local government chairmen pending investigations into allegations raised by affected communities. This move ensures accountability in local administration as vice chairmen assume acting roles.

The Oyo State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate suspension of four local government area chairmen following formal petitions from constituents. Deputy Speaker Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi presided over the plenary session where lawmakers reviewed the complaints submitted by residents of the affected areas.

Suspended Officials And Acting Roles

Lawmakers approved that Hon. Timothy Oyeniyi of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Hon. Olateju Michael Alabi of Oriire, Hon. Adegbite Isaiah of Surulere, and Hon. Muritala Abiodun Oyewumi of Iwajowa must step aside immediately. These officials are removed from their executive duties while investigations into the reported grievances are conducted to determine the validity of the claims against them.

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The respective vice chairmen for each of these local governments will assume acting capacities to ensure continuity of governance during this interim period. This structural adjustment guarantees that essential administrative functions and public services remain operational without interruption while the legislative body examines the specific allegations leveled against the suspended leaders.

Legislative Oversight And Investigation Timeline

House Majority Leader Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin stated that the Assembly is exercising its constitutional oversight responsibility to guarantee accountability and transparency in local government administration. Representing the Ogbomoso South State Constituency, Adedoyin emphasized that the legislature must maintain strict standards of conduct among elected officials to serve the public interest effectively.

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The House consequently mandated its Committee on Local Government Matters to investigate the allegations thoroughly and submit its findings within one week. This tight deadline requires the committee to gather evidence, interview relevant stakeholders, and analyze documents before presenting a comprehensive report to the full assembly for further legislative action based on the established facts.

Constitutional Mandate For Accountability

The final decision regarding these four council bosses will depend entirely on the report of the investigative committee and the subsequent vote by the House members. This process reflects the democratic principle that elected officials are answerable to both the constitution and the people they represent through their legislative representatives.

By requiring a detailed investigation rather than immediate removal, the assembly aims to balance swift corrective action with due process. The outcome of this inquiry will set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in other local government areas within the state in the future.