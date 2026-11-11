Oyo State House of Assembly Suspends Four Local Government Chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended four local government chairmen following petitions and allegations. The legislative body mandates a one-week investigation to determine accountability in local administration.

The Oyo State House of Assembly has formally suspended four elected local government chairmen from their duties. This administrative action was taken during a plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi. The suspension follows the receipt and review of formal petitions submitted by residents from specific affected local government areas within the state.

Suspended Officials Step Aside Pending Inquiry

The four council bosses ordered to step aside are Hon. Timothy Oyeniyi, representing Ogbomoso South Local Government; Hon. Olateju Michael Alabi, who chairs Oriire Local Government; Hon. Adegbite Isaiah of Surulere Local Government; and Hon. Muritala Abiodun Oyewumi of Iwajowa Local Government. Lawmakers approved this measure after carefully considering the details contained in the petitions. The officials must remain in suspension until the outcome of ongoing investigations is determined.

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Vice Chairmen Assume Acting Leadership Roles

Following the suspension decision, the respective vice chairmen of these local governments will assume acting capacities. They will manage the affairs of their councils pending the conclusion of the investigations. This interim arrangement remains in effect until the House reaches a final decision based on the report submitted by its committee. The legislative body emphasized that this transition ensures continuity in local administration during the inquiry period.

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Majority Leader Outlines Oversight Responsibilities

Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, the House Majority Leader, stated that the Assembly would exercise its constitutional oversight responsibility. He explained that this duty is essential to ensure accountability and transparency in local government administration. Adedoyin represents the Ogbomoso South State Constituency and highlighted the importance of legislative scrutiny in maintaining public trust. His comments underscored the procedural rigor applied to the current situation.

Committee Mandated for One-Week Investigation

The House consequently mandated its Committee on Local Government Matters to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee has been given a strict deadline to submit its findings within one week. This timeline allows for further legislative action once the report is received. The rapid turnaround reflects the urgency with which the assembly is addressing the concerns raised in the petitions.