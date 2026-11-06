Oyo State Govt Denies APC Allegations To Sell Agodi Fish Farm

The Oyo State Government has firmly rejected claims by the All Progressives Congress that Governor Seyi Makinde plans to sell the Agodi Government Fish Farm to private developers, labeling the accusation as baseless.

The Oyo State Government has officially denied allegations by the All Progressives Congress that Governor Seyi Makinde plans to sell or transfer the Agodi Government Fish Farm in Ibadan to a private developer. Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor's Special Adviser on Media, released a statement in Ibadan on Friday clarifying the administration's position. The government insisted that there are no existing plans to sell, cede, or transfer the facility to any private interest under any circumstances.

Government Rejects Private Transfer Claims

Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju described the allegations as false and stated that the opposition party's claims are unsupported by facts, evidence, or any official record. He emphasized that the allegation exists only in the imagination of those who appear more interested in generating headlines than engaging in honest public discourse. The government spokesman challenged the APC to produce any documents or official records to support their assertion that a deal was being made.

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Apocryphal Story Regarding Baywood Estate

The controversy arose after the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress claimed the administration intended to cede the fish farm to Baywood Estate, a private housing development located near the Agodi Government Secretariat. The opposition party suggested this move was part of efforts to expand the estate following the destruction of a conservation forest in the area. However, Dr Olanrewaju stated that the opposition relied entirely on rumors and speculation to create a false impression of private appropriation of public assets.

Administration Defends Public Asset Management

Highlighting the Makinde administration's track record, the Special Adviser noted that Governor Seyi Makinde has demonstrated a consistent commitment to state development through strategic investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic expansion since assuming office. He argued that the administration has pursued policies aimed at preserving, strengthening, and optimizing public assets for the collective good. Dr Olanrewaju further stated that any matter relating to the operation, management, or future development of the Agodi Government Fish Farm will always be guided by the overriding public interest and in accordance with the law.

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Historical Significance Of Ibadan Fish Farm

The Agodi Government Fish Farm in Ibadan holds significant historical value as it dates back to the mid-1950s during the colonial era. Academic research on aquaculture in the region traces the establishment of the facility to the early years of fish farming development in Nigeria. During its inception, the site was set up as part of broader efforts to develop fish production across the country and subsequently became a model demonstration farm in collaboration with the University of Ibadan. For decades, the facility has supplied table fish and fish seeds to other states, playing a pivotal role in supporting the development of fish farming nationwide.

Ongoing Political Dispute And Public Interest

The government spokesman criticized the opposition's narrative, suggesting that the All Progressives Congress attempts to portray every development initiative as a scheme to appropriate public property to underscore its own inability to distinguish between strategic development and the negligence that defined previous administrations. Despite the political spat, the Oyo State Government maintains that the fish farm remains a valuable public asset. The administration continues to reject any narrative suggesting the disposal of this historical site, reaffirming their stance that such decisions would only be made in strict adherence to legal frameworks and public interest.