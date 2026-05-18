Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Addresses Terrorists, Indicts Decline in Communal Responsibility

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that his administration will not surrender to terror following the abduction of students and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area. The administration emphasized the importance of the immediate release of the kidnapped children and their teachers following the brutal attack at Ahoro Esinle Community in the state. They also reflected on the decline in communal responsibility in the country.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that his administration will not surrender to terror following the abduction of students and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The administration remained committed to exploring every lawful means to secure the release of the kidnapped students and teachers. They emphasized that the children and their teachers must be released immediately. The governor spoke after a high-level security review meeting with service commanders and security advisers over Friday’s attack at Ahoro Esinle Community in the Oriire Local Government Area. Reflecting on the country’s worsening security situation, the governor lamented what he described as a decline in communal responsibility.

Earlier on Monday, teachers in Ogbomoso staged a peaceful protest over the abduction, which also claimed the life of one teacher, demanding improved security in schools and the immediate release of those still in captivity





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Terror Decline In Communal Responsibility Oyo State Students And Teachers Abduction Ogbomoso Surveillance Project

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