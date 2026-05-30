Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Accepts Presidential Nomination for Allied People's Movement

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has accepted his nomination as the presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM), pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance and people-centred leadership.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has accepted his nomination as the presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM), pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance and people-centred leadership.

Makinde said his ambition was not driven by personal interest but by the urgent need to restore hope and rebuild confidence in Nigeria. He promised comprehensive reforms in the oil and gas sector and to address food security by gathering accurate and reliable data on agricultural capacity. Makinde stressed that his campaign would focus on competence and solutions rather than empty promises.

Earlier, Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed represented by the state's Deputy Governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau led a high-powered delegation from the North-East to endorse Makinde's candidacy, describing him as the leader Nigeria needs at a critical moment in its history. The Bauchi delegation also assured the APM candidate of support from the North-East and other parts of northern Nigeria.

Addressing party delegates before the endorsement, the National Chairman of the APM Yusuf Dantalle affirmed the aspiration of Makinde to contest as the presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The National Chairman described Makinde's emergence as a defining moment in the party's history and the beginning of what he termed a national rescue mission.

The event drew political stakeholders, party leaders, delegates and coalition partners from across the country, including representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other allied groups under the emerging 'Reset Nigeria Movement'





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Seyi Makinde Allied People's Movement Presidential Nomination Nigeria Reforms Food Security

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