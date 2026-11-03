Oyo State Governor Launches Elderly Care Home in Lagelu

Governor Seyi Makinde commissions Joseph and Esther Homes for Senior Citizens in Oyo State, urging wealthy Nigerians to use their influence for societal good.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially commissioned the Joseph and Esther Homes for Senior Citizens in Lagelu, a facility designed to provide dignified living arrangements for the elderly. This development marks a significant step in local social infrastructure within Oyo State, addressing the growing need for specialized care for senior citizens who lack adequate family support.

Direct Call for Responsible Wealth

During the launch event on Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde issued a direct appeal to affluent Nigerians and individuals holding positions of authority to redirect their resources toward societal improvement rather than oppression. He emphasized that wealth, influence, and intellect should be deployed to enhance the quality of life for all members of society, particularly the vulnerable. The Governor explicitly stated that those with power must stop using their status to dominate others and instead use it to create better living conditions.

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Makinde described the Joseph and Esther Homes as a quiet but deeply impactful intervention that reinforces traditional Nigerian values regarding the care of parents and older community members. He argued that while public discourse often focuses on large, highly visible infrastructure projects, initiatives that directly improve individual lives often yield more enduring social benefits. The Governor noted that such community-focused efforts strengthen the social fabric by honoring the elderly with respect and security.

Shobowale's Initiative and Literary Work

The facility was founded by Shobowale, a renowned Nollywood actress who was praised by the Governor for translating her personal concern for her parents and the elderly into a tangible initiative. Makinde lauded her dedication, noting that the home provides a safe and secure environment for senior citizens who need specialized care. The event also served as the launch for Shobowale's book, Built from the Break, which the Governor described as a testament to courage, discipline, and commitment.

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Shobowale's literary work received high acclaim from the Governor, who recommended it as a read for the public. He recounted his own previous experience with publishing, where he abandoned plans to release a compilation of his thoughts for Oyo State after pirated copies appeared before the official release. In contrast, Makinde praised Shobowale's success and promised to feature her book among the titles he would review on social media platforms throughout the current year.

Infrastructure Support and Local Impact

To ensure the facility remains accessible and safe for residents, Governor Seyi Makinde announced that the access road leading to the home will be extended directly to the frontage of the facility. This infrastructure improvement is currently being executed by the Lagelu Local Government, which is also installing solar-powered streetlights along the route to enhance nighttime visibility and comfort for residents and visitors. The Governor recognized the Lagelu Local Government for its ongoing rehabilitation of Akala Way, citing it as evidence of the critical role local authorities play in state development.

The Governor highlighted that Nigeria's traditional family support system is one of the nation's greatest strengths, recalling that his late mother lived with him until her death. He stated that the establishment of the Joseph and Esther Homes complements this cultural norm by providing a dignified alternative for elderly individuals who do not have such arrangements. This project is expected to strengthen the culture of care and support for senior citizens across the region.

Broader Political and Social Context

The event attracted a diverse audience including government officials, Nollywood personalities, community leaders, and other well-wishers, underscoring the broad social interest in elder welfare. Governor Makinde, who was in the midst of a national campaign, indicated that he would proceed to Abuja after the ceremony to unveil the Reset Agenda Manifesto. Despite his busy political schedule, he considered the launch of the elderly care home a crucial occasion due to its direct impact on the welfare of senior citizens in Oyo State.

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By commissioning this facility and advocating for responsible wealth usage, the Oyo State administration is setting a precedent for private-public collaboration in social welfare. The initiative not only provides immediate housing solutions but also serves as a moral call to action for the elite to engage in philanthropy that addresses systemic gaps in elder care.