Oyo State Government Joins Special Prayer Session for Safe Release of Abducted Victims

The Oyo State Government has joined a special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group for the safe release of abducted victims in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. The prayer, approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi, was held at the Labala shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Oyo State Government has joined a special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group for the safe release of abducted victims in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The prayer, approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi, was held at the Labala shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The essence is to offer traditional prayers and sacrifices on behalf of the state for the safe return of the abductees and the restoration of peace and security in the state under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The representative of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism at the event, the General Manager of the Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Kunle Agboola, commended the group's sense of compassion, patriotism, and concern for the well-being of the victims and the state at large. He noted that although several groups and individuals had organised prayer sessions since the incident occurred, the gesture by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group was particularly commendable because it demonstrated a strong partnership with the government in addressing societal challenges.

Thank you for partnering with the government in this challenging moment in our state. Your efforts will not be in vain. We believe that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results, and that the abductees will soon reunite with their families. Many groups have organised prayers concerning this incident, but I sincerely appreciate your invitation to the government to participate in this unique spiritual exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Balogun Baale Labala of Ibadan and Oyo State, Chief Oosakola Oladejo, explained that a special sacrifice had earlier been carried out privately for the abductees. He added that the prayer walk organised by the group across selected locations in Ibadan was aimed at seeking divine intervention for the victims' safety, warding off death, and praying for an end to kidnapping and insecurity in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Several spiritual leaders of the Labala Masquerades Group offered prayers during the event, including the Otun Balogun Baale Labala of Ibadan and Oyo State, Chief Ojediran Olalekan, among others. After the prayer sessions at the shrine, attendees at the programme, led by Labala masquerades, embarked on a prayer walk from the Labala Shrine through the Labo, Oranyan area, Wesley College, Oba Asanke Street, Idi-Aro Junction, and back to the shrine.

The Punch reported that terrorists attacked three schools in Yawota and Ahoro-Esienle communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May, 2026. During the coordinated attack by armed men, schoolchildren and teachers were kidnapped and held in captivity, even as the state and federal governments and security agencies have been unyielding in collective efforts to rescue the victims alive.

The Oyo State Government has been working tirelessly to ensure the safe release of the abducted victims, and the special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group is a welcome development in this regard. The group's gesture is a testament to the power of collective efforts in addressing societal challenges, and it is hoped that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results and lead to the safe release of the abducted victims.

The Oyo State Government is committed to working with all stakeholders, including traditional and spiritual leaders, to address the challenges of insecurity and kidnapping in the state, and the special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group is a significant step in this direction. The state government is working tirelessly to ensure the safe release of the abducted victims, and the special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group is a welcome development in this regard.

The group's gesture is a testament to the power of collective efforts in addressing societal challenges, and it is hoped that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results and lead to the safe release of the abducted victims. The Oyo State Government is committed to working with all stakeholders, including traditional and spiritual leaders, to address the challenges of insecurity and kidnapping in the state, and the special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group is a significant step in this direction.

The state government is working tirelessly to ensure the safe release of the abducted victims, and the special prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group is a welcome development in this regard. The group's gesture is a testament to the power of collective efforts in addressing societal challenges, and it is hoped that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results and lead to the safe release of the abducted victims





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Oyo State Government Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group Abducted Victims Prayer Session Safe Release

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