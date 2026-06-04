Oyo State Government Assures Residents of Readiness to Combat Ebola Threat

The Oyo State Government has assured residents of its readiness to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to any potential threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), following recent reports of outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and confirmed cases in Uganda.

The Oyo State Government has assured residents of its readiness to prevent, detect, and respond effectively to any potential threat of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), following recent reports of outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and confirmed cases in Uganda .

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, stated that although Nigeria has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease, the state government is closely monitoring developments and has activated necessary preparedness measures to safeguard the health of residents





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Ebola Virus Disease Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Oyo State Government Honourable Commissioner For Health Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi Preparation Measures Health Facilities Disease Surveillance And Notification Officers Rapid Response Teams Ebola Virus Disease Technical Working Group Vigilance Preparedness Collective Responsibility

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