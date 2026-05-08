Oyo State Deputy Speaker Urges PDP to Delete His Record

Ojo State Deputy Speaker, Hon. Muhammad Abiodun Fadeyi, has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to delete his record and information from the register and website of the party.

The Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Abiodun Fadeyi, has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to delete his record and information from the register and website of the party.

Fadeyi, who represents Ona Ara State Constituency, made the declaration in his resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 8, Ona Ara Local Government Area. The letter was made available to DAILY POST on Friday. Fadeyi, in the letter, noted that he resigned from the PDP due to the prolonged internal crisis within the party. The lawmaker, while speaking, urged the PDP to delete his record and information from the register and website of the party.

He added that he dumped the PDP in order to realize his political ambition in another political party ahead of the 2027 general elections. The statement read: "I wish to write to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the lingering and unresolved internal crisis rocking the party. Kindly delete my record and information from the party register and website completely.

This is to allow me to complete and advance my political interest on another platform. I sincerely appreciate and am grateful for everything I have been able to achieve with the party.





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Oyo State House Of Assembly People's Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Speaker Resignation Letter Internal Crisis

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