Oyo State Pays N5.35 Billion Compensation to 578 Property Owners on Ibadan Circular Road

The Oyo State Government has disbursed over N5.35 billion to 578 property owners affected by the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road project, covering both the Right of Way and Omission categories.

The Oyo State Government has disbursed more than N5.35 billion in compensation to 578 property owners affected by the First Segment of the Ibadan Circular Road Project.

The Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on New Towns and Cities, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, disclosed this while providing an update on the compensation exercise. She said the payments covered property owners under the Right of Way, RoW, and Omission categories, adding that the government remained committed to ensuring that all eligible claimants received their entitlements. The update was contained in a statement issued by the governor's Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Sunday.

Also read Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Urges Voters to Accept Campaign Money but Vote According to Conscience

First Segment of Ibadan Circular Road Details

The First Segment of the Ibadan Circular Road spans 32.2 kilometres. It stretches from the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oluyole Local Government Area, through Ona Ara Local Government Area, and terminates at Badeku Junction on the Ibadan-Ife Expressway in Egbeda Local Government Area. Adebiyi explained that the Right of Way category covered properties located within 75 metres on either side of the road median, with 674 structures initially enumerated.

Advertisement

She said Governor Makinde approved the reduction of the initial 150-metre setback to 75 metres in clustered and built-up areas following appeals and concerns raised by residents of the affected communities. According to her, the governor approved N3.862 billion as compensation for property owners in the Right of Way category. She disclosed that 411 claimants had appeared before the Screening Committee, while 378 had completed the necessary documentation, executed their Deeds of Indemnity, obtained clearance and received their payments.

On the Omission category, which comprises property owners who claimed that their buildings were affected by the project but were not captured during the initial enumeration, Adebiyi said a fresh assessment identified 251 affected structures. The Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Office of the Surveyor-General, conducted the fresh enumeration exercise.

She said the government approved N1.814 billion as compensation for property owners identified under the Omission category. Adebiyi added that 216 claimants had appeared before the Monitoring Team on Payment of Compensation Screening Committee, while 200 had completed the required documentation, executed their Deeds of Indemnity and received a total of N1.494 billion.

Compensation for Right of Way and Omission Claimants

In total, 578 property owners across both categories have received compensation payments, representing significant progress in the administration's determination to ensure that those affected by the project are adequately compensated. Adebiyi also disclosed that 263 claimants under the Right of Way category and 35 under the Omission category were yet to appear before the screening committee. She explained that some other claimants were still expected to fulfil documentation requirements before they could receive final clearance and payment.

Advertisement

She also revealed that 16 claimants had experienced unsuccessful payment transactions due to discrepancies between the names submitted during screening and the bank account details provided. According to her, efforts were ongoing to resolve the discrepancies and facilitate payment to the affected property owners. Adebiyi assured residents that the compensation exercise had been conducted transparently, fairly and without favouritism, stressing that due process remained the guiding principle.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure while safeguarding the interests of affected residents. The statement added that the payment of over N5.35 billion in compensation reflects the administration's resolve to ensure that development proceeds hand in hand with fairness, accountability and responsible governance. It was also reported that during a meeting with affected property owners along the road, Makinde approved N4.6 billion as the first tranche of compensation for property owners affected by the ongoing project.

Governor Makinde Approves Compensation Payment

According to the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, the governor said the compensation would be paid directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts, with disbursement beginning immediately.