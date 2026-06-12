Oyo State APC Justice Forum Urges President Tinubu to Reward Loyal Members

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Justice Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recognise and reward loyal party members who contributed to the party’s success in the 2023 general elections. The Justice Forum described grassroots mobilisers as the backbone of the party’s electoral success, stressing that their continued commitment depends on inclusion and recognition.

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Justice Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recognise and reward loyal party members who contributed to the party’s success in the 2023 general elections .

The Justice Forum described grassroots mobilisers as the backbone of the party’s electoral success, stressing that their continued commitment depends on inclusion and recognition. It urged the President to ensure that stakeholders in Oyo State who supported the party’s victory are not overlooked in ongoing governance decisions. The Justice Forum also highlighted the importance of rewarding loyalty as a way to strengthen the APC in Oyo State ahead of 2027





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All Progressives Congress Justice Forum Bola Ahmed Tinubu Oyo State 2023 General Elections Loyal Party Members Rewarding Loyalty Strengthening The APC Oyo State APC Grassroots Mobilisers Inclusion And Recognition Ongoing Governance Decisions 2027

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