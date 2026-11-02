Oyo State AMDO Suspend Strike, Resume Duties After Negotiations

The Association of Medical and Dental Officers in Oyo State has suspended its industrial action starting November 2 to allow for further negotiations with government stakeholders.

The Association of Medical and Dental Officers (AMDO) in Oyo State has officially suspended its ongoing industrial action and resumed full duties. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors returned to their duty posts on Monday following a brief but impactful strike period. This development marks a significant shift in the healthcare landscape of the state after weeks of disruption.

Strike Suspension Timeline And Scope

The suspension of the one-week industrial action is scheduled to last from November 2 to November 15. This specific timeframe was established to provide a window for further negotiations between the medical professionals and relevant authorities. The decision to halt the strike came after an emergency congress held by the association on Sunday, which reviewed the current status of labor relations.

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Doctors at major facilities including Ring Road State Hospital, Government Chest Hospital, Jericho Specialist Hospital, and Oni Memorial Children Hospital have already resumed work. These institutions represent key points of care in the region, and their return to normal operations signals a tentative step toward stability in the local healthcare system. The resumption of duties affects thousands of patients who had been seeking alternative arrangements during the strike.

Core Demands And Negotiation Goals

The initial strike, which began on October 26, was driven by several critical demands from the medical officers. Primary among these was the request for an improved welfare package for members of the association. The doctors also sought the immediate payment of outstanding allowances that had accumulated over time. Additionally, the recruitment of more medical officers was cited as a necessary measure to address staffing shortages.

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Dr Abdulazeez Gbadamosi, the General Secretary of the AMDO, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the suspension followed the outcomes of the emergency congress. He noted that the Executive Council appreciated the strict compliance shown by members throughout the strike period. This unity demonstrated the confidence reposed in the leadership by the rank-and-file medical officers across the state.

Mediation Efforts And Stakeholder Roles

A significant factor in the resolution of this dispute was the involvement of elders who contributed to mediation efforts. Dr Gbadamosi thanked these individuals for their role in the partial restoration of industrial harmony. Their intervention helped bridge gaps between the union representatives and government officials, leading to the current agreement.

The General Secretary emphasized that the suspension is not a permanent end to the dispute but rather a pause for dialogue. He stated that a review of progress made in the negotiations would take place in due course. This approach allows both parties to assess the sincerity of commitments made during the interim period without immediately escalating tensions.

Impact On Healthcare Delivery And Future Steps

The return of doctors to their posts is expected to alleviate pressure on the healthcare system in Oyo State. Patients who were previously turned away or faced long delays will now have access to specialized care again. This restoration of services is particularly important for chronic disease management and emergency interventions that require consistent medical attention.

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As the industry enters this negotiation phase, all eyes are on the outcome of discussions regarding welfare packages and recruitment. The success of this temporary truce will depend on tangible improvements in working conditions and compensation structures. Medical professionals remain vigilant, awaiting concrete results from the ongoing talks before considering any permanent resolution to their grievances.