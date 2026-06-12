Oyo State Agrees to Enforce Executive Order Prohibiting Unregistered Vehicles

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority and motor dealers' associations across the state have agreed to enforce Executive Order 002 of 2026, which prohibits unregistered vehicles from plying public roads in the state.

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority and motor dealers' associations across the state have agreed on the strict enforcement of Executive Order 002 of 2026, which prohibits unregistered vehicles from plying public roads in the state.

The enforcement has become necessary due to security concerns arising from the movement of unregistered vehicles on public roads. Major Adekoya Adesagba, the Executive Chairman of OYRTMA, disclosed this during a stakeholders' meeting held at the agency's headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He stressed that dealer number plates must be properly backed by valid documents.

Adesagba also warned motor dealers against using walkways and roadsides as vehicle display points, noting that such practices block pedestrian pathways and often force people to walk on the carriageway, increasing the risk of being struck by moving vehicles, which could lead to serious injury or death. He advised dealers operating along highways and major roads to relocate to proper motor yards where vehicles could be parked without obstructing other road users.

Convoy movement of dealer vehicles may be permitted, provided all necessary documents are available for inspection by enforcement officers. On sanctions for offenders, Adesagba stated that any vehicle arrested for violating the Executive Order would be arraigned before the Traffic Offences Tribunal. The meeting was attended by leaders and members of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), the Motor Dealers Association of Nigeria (MODAN), as well as zonal and unit chairmen.

Responding to a request by Mr Olatunde Adefola, AMDON branch chairman for Bodija, for the inclusion of motor dealers as volunteer marshals, Adesagba directed the association's leadership to nominate qualified members for screening and possible inauguration to support OYRTMA operations. Earlier, AMDON Chairman, Asiwaju Kolawole Olurinde, commended OYRTMA for organising the sensitisation programme and urged enforcement officers to recognise genuine members who possess valid identification cards and dealer numbers while ensuring that illegal operators are apprehended.

Also speaking, MODAN Zonal Chairman for New Garage, Mr Adebayo Ajani, described the meeting as timely and important for enhancing security. He stressed that dealers without valid renewal documents, identification cards, driver's licences or supporting registration papers should be sanctioned according to the law. He advised members against driving against traffic, driving dealer vehicles at night, or contravening any traffic regulations.

OYRTMA General Manager, Commander Ayoade Adeoye, expressed appreciation to all participants for attending the meeting, especially members and leaders who travelled from different zones across the state. The meeting ended with a unanimous resolution that no vehicle should operate on public roads without proper registration and that all motor dealers must possess valid identification cards and supporting documents





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Oyo State Executive Order 002 Unregistered Vehicles Public Roads Security Concerns

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