Oyo Schools Shut Amid Abduction; Police Deny Child Death Claims

Private schools in Oyo State have closed in solidarity following the abduction of 47 individuals from three schools. The Vice President assures commitment to security, while police debunk false reports of a victim's death, calling it a malicious fabrication aimed at causing panic.

Private schools across Ibadan and other areas of Oyo State have been closed as a show of solidarity with public schools following the abduction of 47 individuals, including pupils, students, and teachers, from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area.

This action underscores the deep concern within the education sector over the recent security incident. Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking shortly after a special Jummat prayer at the National Mosque in Abuja to mark Democracy Day, offered reassurances that the administration remains determined to overcome the nation's security challenges. His statements coincided with a police debunking of social media claims regarding the death of one of the abducted children, warning that such misinformation could hamper rescue operations.

Shettima emphasized President Bola Tinubu's firm commitment to restoring peace, security, and stability nationwide, using metaphors about night giving way to dawn and storms passing to convey enduring hope. He called on citizens to pray for the nation's unity and progress, noting that the bonds uniting Nigerians are stronger than their differences. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of past heroes who contributed to the democratic system, framing Democracy Day as a moment for reflection and renewed dedication to national development.

In his sermon, Chief Imam of the National Mosque Haroun Eze urged patriotism and steadfastness in defending national unity and democratic values, appealing to leaders at all levels to tackle insecurity as a prerequisite for development and citizen welfare. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; and outgoing JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede.

The Oyo State Police Command has officially denied viral reports claiming the death of a schoolchild among those kidnapped at Ahoro-Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area. Police spokesman Ayanlade Olayinka described the report as false, misleading, mischievous, and without factual basis. He clarified that neither the Command nor any recognized security agency involved in rescue efforts had confirmed such a development.

He characterized the publication as a fabrication designed to arouse public sentiment, create panic, spread fear, and undermine ongoing security operations. Olayinka noted the disturbing use of emotional narratives, speculative claims, and unverified accounts to manipulate public opinion and generate anxiety, which he said serves the interests of criminal elements and terror merchants who thrive on fear and uncertainty. The police urged the public to remain calm and rely only on official updates as rescue efforts continue





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