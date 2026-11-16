Oyo State Government presents a N1.115tn 2027 Appropriation Bill tagged Budget of Sustained Progress, with 60.1 per cent for capital expenditure and 39.9 per cent for recurrent expenditure, prioritising infrastructure, entrepreneurship and job creation.

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, said the 2027 Appropriation Bill will prioritise infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, job creation and efficient resource allocation to sustain economic growth and improve the living standards of residents across the state.

The government noted that the budget was designed to consolidate gains recorded in key sectors and accelerate socio-economic development through strategic investments in infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development and public-private partnerships. The 2027 Budget, tagged Budget of Sustained Progress, has a total size of N1.115tn and was presented to the state House of Assembly last week by Governor Seyi Makinde.

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Oyo State 2027 Budget Priorities

Speaking during the presentation of the budget breakdown and analysis at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Ibadan, the Permanent Secretary, Julius Ayanleke, said the proposal aligned with the administration's vision of making the state the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria. According to him, the budget's key priorities include completing ongoing projects, boosting Internally Generated Revenue, attracting public and private investments, supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, expanding infrastructure and ensuring efficient resource utilisation through Public-Private Partnerships.

Ayanleke disclosed that capital expenditure of N670.03bn accounts for 60.1 per cent of the budget, while recurrent expenditure of N445.31bn represents 39.9 per cent. He added that major infrastructure projects, including the Ibadan Circular Road, Ido-Eruwa Road and several rural roads, would be adequately funded to ensure timely completion. Reviewing the performance of the 2026 Budget between January and September, Ayanleke stated that the state generated N618.72bn, made up of N401.44bn in recurrent revenue and N217.28bn in capital receipts.

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Ayanleke Details 2027 Fiscal Targets

He explained that the 2027 budget was developed through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, sectoral planning and stakeholder consultations across the state's seven geopolitical zones. He said the key fiscal targets of the budget include prioritising completion of ongoing projects and reducing non-essential overhead costs. They also include improving efficiency in personnel and recurrent spending and growing IGR by a minimum of 10 per cent annually between 2027 and 2029.

Other targets are funding recurrent expenditure through sustainable revenue sources, diversifying the state's revenue base, accelerating the execution of critical capital projects and expanding access to grants, development funding and PPP arrangements. The permanent secretary maintained that the 60:40 capital-to-recurrent expenditure ratio demonstrated the government's commitment to development-oriented spending and long-term economic growth.

Officials Praise Oyo State Budget

Also speaking, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Gafar Bello, commended the state's budget performance since 2019, attributing it to transparency, fiscal discipline, efficiency and the effective deployment of fiscal management tools. In his remarks, the President of the Multi-disciplinary Finance Professionals, Oyedepo Oyebade, praised the government and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for the transparent presentation of the 2027 budget and the impressive implementation of the 2026 budget.

He noted that the state's 103 per cent performance on statutory allocation on a pro-rata basis reflected prudent and realistic revenue projections. Oyebade also commended the government for sustaining transparency, accountability and the January-to-December budget cycle. He noted that the allocation of 60 per cent of the budget to capital projects underscored its commitment to completing ongoing projects and driving development across the state.

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Those present at the session included the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Budget, Kehinde Ogunsanya, and the state Accountant-General, Kikelomo Adegoke. Also present were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Taiwo Popoola, and other senior government officials.