Oyo Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Ibadan Taxi Theft of Items Worth N252,500

Police in Oyo State arrested Gbenga Olubade, 42, and Oluwaseun Adeoye, 50, over a taxi-related theft in Ibadan after a woman recognised their vehicle and occupants, leading to their confession and further investigation.

Police in Oyo State have arrested two men over an alleged taxi-related theft in Ibadan after a woman identified the same commercial vehicle and occupants she had encountered during a previous journey.

The suspects, Gbenga Olubade, 42, and Oluwaseun Adeoye, 50, were arrested on November 4. The woman claimed she was robbed during the earlier trip. DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday. He said the arrest followed a distress call received at about 9.30 a.m. on November 4 about a confrontation between a commercial taxi driver and a passenger at TCTC Junction, Idi Ope, along Eleyele Road, Ibadan.

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Suspects Interrogated Following Distress Call

Olayinka said detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where the passenger, the driver and another occupant of the vehicle were taken to the police station for interrogation. During interrogation, the woman told the police that on October 1, at about 9.50 a.m., she boarded a Micra taxi around Unity Hospital, Eleyele, heading towards Onireke. She alleged that she subsequently found herself in the Oje area of the city under circumstances she could not explain.

It was there she discovered that her iPhone 11 Pro, valued at N240,000, cash of N2,500, and clothing worth N10,000 were missing. The total value of the missing items was put at N252,500. The complainant reportedly said the incident came to mind on November 4 when she was on her way to work and attempting to board a commercial vehicle. She said she sighted the same Micra taxi and recognised the two occupants she had encountered during the earlier incident.

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Police Obtain Suspects Confessions

The woman reportedly raised the alarm, attracting the attention of other road users and passersby, who assisted in apprehending the occupants before handing them over to the police. Olayinka said the suspects statements had been obtained and that they had confessed to the allegations. He added that further investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether the suspects were connected to other similar cases.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, also reacted to the incident. He reassured residents of the command s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant when boarding commercial vehicles, report suspicious activities promptly, and provide credible information that could assist the police in identifying and dismantling criminal networks.