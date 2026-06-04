Oyo Police Denies Rumors of Released Abducted Pupils and Teachers

The Oyo State Police Command has debunked viral reports claiming the release of pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire schools on May 15, urging the public to disregard false information and assuring that rescue operations continue.

The Oyo State Police Command has issued a strong denial of viral social media reports claiming that dozens of pupils and teachers abducted earlier this month from schools in Oriire Local Government Area have been released.

In a statement released on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ayanlade Olayinka described the rumors as completely fabricated and urged the public to ignore them. The mass abduction occurred on May 15 in the communities of Ahoro Esiele and Yawota, where armed men reportedly stormed local schools and kidnapped students and staff members. The incident has sparked widespread concern across the state, with parents and community leaders demanding swift action from authorities.

The police command emphasized that as of the time of the statement, no such release had taken place. Joint security operations involving the Nigerian Police Force, military units, and local vigilantes are still actively underway to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe return of the victims. The command reassured families and the general public that all available resources, including intelligence networks and tactical teams, are being deployed to ensure a successful rescue.

The statement also urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could hinder ongoing investigations or endanger the victims. The warning against false narratives comes amid a surge in kidnapping incidents across parts of Nigeria, particularly targeting schools and rural communities. Analysts note that misinformation during such crises can escalate tensions, complicate negotiations, and provide strategic advantages to criminal groups.

The Oyo State Government has also stepped in, promising to enhance security around educational institutions and collaborate with federal agencies to address the root causes of banditry in the region. Community members have been asked to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security post, while the police maintain a dedicated hotline for tips related to the abductions.

Local leaders in Oriire Local Government Area have expressed frustration over the slow pace of rescue efforts, calling for more transparency from security agencies. Some parents have organized peaceful protests demanding immediate action, while others have resorted to prayers and community gatherings to show solidarity with the affected families. The police command acknowledges the anxiety but insists that a methodical approach is necessary to ensure no lives are lost.

They have also warned against unauthorized negotiations with kidnappers, which could incentivize further abductions. As the search continues, the Oyo State Police Command reiterates its commitment to justice and the safe return of all abducted persons. The command vows that once the victims are rescued, efforts will shift to prosecuting the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. Authorities also remind the public that spreading false information is a criminal offense and may attract legal consequences.

The command calls for patience and cooperation as security forces work around the clock to resolve this tragic incident





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Oyo State Abduction Police Denial Rescue Operation Misinformation

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