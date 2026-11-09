Oyo Police Arrest Two Suspects In Taxi Theft Case Worth ₦252,500

Oyo State Police Command arrests Gbenga Olubade and Oluwaseun Adeoye for stealing ₦252,500 worth of items from a passenger in Ibadan following a citizen-led apprehension.

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended two individuals suspected of committing theft related to a commercial taxi incident in Ibadan. Gbenga Olubade, aged 42, and Oluwaseun Adeoye, aged 50, were taken into custody by detectives following a public report of the crime.

The arrest was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ayanlade Olayinka on Monday, November 6, 2026. The suspects were detained after a concerned citizen identified them as the individuals involved in a robbery that occurred earlier in the month.

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Incident Trigger And Police Response

The police command initiated its operation after receiving a distress call on Monday, November 4, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m. The call originated from a citizen who witnessed a confrontation between a commercial taxi driver and a passenger at the TCTC Junction in Idi Ope, along Eleyele Road in Ibadan.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence provided by the caller, detectives were deployed to the scene to intervene. Upon arrival, the officers identified the passenger, the driver, and another occupant of the vehicle as individuals who required immediate interrogation regarding the disturbance.

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The suspects and the complainant were subsequently taken to the police station for further questioning. This rapid response was aimed at securing the evidence and ensuring the safety of the victims involved in the altercation on the busy road.

Details Of The Theft And Lost Items

During the interrogation process, the female victim provided a detailed account of the events leading to her loss. She stated that on October 1, 2026, at about 9:50 a.m., she boarded a Micra taxi near Unity Hospital in Eleyele. Her intended destination was Onireke, Ibadan.

However, the journey took an unexpected turn. Under circumstances she could not fully explain, she found herself in the Oje area of the city instead of her destination. It was in this location that she realized several high-value items were missing from her possession.

The stolen items included an iPhone 11 Pro valued at ₦240,000. Additionally, the victim lost cash amounting to ₦2,500 and clothing worth ₦10,000. The total value of the missing property was calculated to be ₦252,500.

Citizen Intervention And Suspect Confession

The case remained unresolved for several weeks until the victim recalled the incident on Monday, November 4, 2026. While traveling to work and attempting to board a commercial vehicle, she spotted the same Micra taxi that had transported her previously.

The victim immediately recognized the two occupants she had encountered during the October 1 incident. She raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of other road users. These bystanders assisted in apprehending the occupants before they could escape the scene.

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The apprehended individuals were then handed over to the police. DSP Ayanlade Olayinka reported that statements were obtained from both suspects during the investigation. The suspects confessed to the allegations made against them regarding the theft.

Official Stance And Community Safety Measures

Following the confession, the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reaffirmed the command's dedication to protecting lives and property. He emphasized that the police are committed to dismantling criminal networks operating within the state.

The commissioner urged residents of the Oyo State to remain vigilant when boarding commercial vehicles. He advised the public to promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The command has commenced a deeper investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also determining whether the suspects are involved in other similar criminal activities across the region.

Residents are encouraged to provide credible information that could assist the police in their ongoing efforts to ensure security. The swift action by the citizen and the subsequent police response highlight the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes.