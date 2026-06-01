Oyo Police Arrest Two for Spreading False Bandit Attack Rumors in Lamini Community

Two suspects were arrested in Oyo State for deliberately circulating a false WhatsApp voice note about a bandit invasion in Lamini Community, which caused panic among residents. Police confirmed the report was baseless after verification and warned against the spread of misinformation.

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended two individuals for their involvement in the deliberate spread of fabricated information regarding an alleged bandit attack on Lamini Community in Ido Local Government Area.

The false report claimed that six people were killed during the invasion. This misinformation was disseminated via a viral WhatsApp voice note and other social media platforms, causing significant panic among local residents before authorities could debunk it. On Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, issued a statement detailing the police response.

He explained that upon receiving the alarming report, the Command immediately deployed patrol and tactical units to Lamini and surrounding areas to verify the claims, reassure the public, and alleviate the tension that had erupted. After conducting thorough on-site verification, investigators confirmed that the reported bandit incursion and the killing of six persons never took place, categorically labeling the report as baseless.

Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, a comprehensive investigation was launched to trace the origin of the voice note. The intelligence-driven inquiry, which included forensic analysis, identified the voice note as belonging to Pastor Amos Joel Muyiwa, who was subsequently arrested. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to circulating the message without first verifying its authenticity.

Further investigation linked the initial alarm to Mulikat Bashiru, who reportedly first raised the alert within the community before the claim gained wider traction. The police command emphasized that the intentional propagation of misinformation and disinformation constitutes a grave threat to public order. Such actions can incite panic, erode public confidence, disrupt socioeconomic activities, and divert essential security resources from genuine emergencies.

False narratives also create unnecessary fear, undermine trust in institutions, and provide opportunities for criminal elements to exploit public anxiety and confusion. Authorities have urged residents to always verify information from credible sources before sharing it. They warned that anyone found guilty of spreading false information capable of causing public disorder will face prosecution under the law.

The police reiterate their commitment to maintaining peace and security, and they call on the public to act responsibly in the digital space to prevent the spread of harmful rumors





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Misinformation Bandit Attack Oyo State Lamini Community Whatsapp Voice Note Police Investigation False Alarm

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