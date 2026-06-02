Oyo Police Arrest Three Suspects, Recover Firearms and Vandalized Cables

Oyo State Police have arrested three suspects in connection with criminal activities, including possession of firearms and vandalized cables. The arrests followed a report at Durbar Division, leading to the capture of a scrap shop owner and two others from Akunlemu Area. All suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of at least three suspects linked to various criminal activities in the state. According to a statement made available to DAILY POST on Tuesday, the command recovered firearms and vandalized cables from the suspects.

Police spokesperson Adewale Ayanlade disclosed that the arrests occurred in Oyo town following a report received by officers at Durbar Division. He noted that the suspects are currently in police custody. The investigation began after a tip-off, leading officers from Durbar Division to a location where they arrested Suhaib Abdulwahab, a 30-year-old scrap shop owner from Akunlemu Area, Oyo.

Further analysis of the evidence and interrogation of the first suspect resulted in the apprehension of two additional individuals: Kabiril Mustapha and Abdullah Abdullah, both aged 25 and also from Akunlemu Area. Authorities believe these two are connected to the crimes, which include possession of illegal firearms and vandalism of infrastructure. The recovered items, such as firearms and cut cables, suggest involvement in activities that threaten public safety and economic stability.

The police emphasized that swift action was taken based on actionable intelligence, underscoring their commitment to tackling crime in the region. The suspects are expected to face charges once the investigation concludes, and the police have called for public cooperation to curb such offenses. In separate but related security updates, police in Ogun State announced the arrest of 38 foreign nationals for immigration violations, clarifying that the operation was not linked to terrorism.

These developments highlight ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies across southwestern Nigeria to address both violent crime and immigration-related issues. The Oyo State Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to aid in crime prevention. The case serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by unauthorized possession of weapons and vandalism, which can destabilize communities. Authorities assured that proper legal procedures will be followed to ensure justice is served.

The public is encouraged to trust the police process and avoid speculation while investigations are ongoing





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Oyo State Police Arrest Firearms Vandalism Durbar Division Suhaib Abdulwahab Kabiril Mustapha Abdullah Abdullah Akunlemu Crime Scrap Shop Cables Immigration Violations Ogun Security

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