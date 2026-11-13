Oyo Police Arraign Two Men Over Toluanisings Corpse Video and Defamation

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned Prophet Moses Idowu and Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun over the unauthorised recording of late gospel singer Toluanisings corpse and defamatory social media publications against his family.

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned two men over the unauthorised recording and circulation of the corpse of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluanisings, and separate social media publications accusing members of his family of being responsible for his death.

The suspects, identified as Prophet Moses Idowu and Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, were arraigned separately on charges bordering on the unlawful publication of false information, defamation and conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the cases followed investigations into videos and publications containing unsubstantiated allegations concerning the deceased and his family.

Also read Policeman, eight others arrested over cultism, kidnapping in Oyo

Prophet Moses Idowu Arrested For Circulating Corpse

According to the statement, Idowu was arrested after allegedly visiting a morgue where the singer's corpse was kept, claiming to possess spiritual powers to resurrect the dead. He was accused of recording the deceased's body and circulating the footage on social media without the consent or authorisation of the family, thereby subjecting the remains to indignity and causing further distress to the bereaved family.

Idowu also allegedly made publications accusing the singer's wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager of being responsible for his death, without any substantiated evidence to support such claims. He was arraigned on four counts bordering on unlawful recording and publication of the corpse, defamation, publication of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. The court ordered his remand at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until December 2, 2026, for further proceedings.

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In a related development, Dunminimnun was arrested on Thursday, November 12, over videos allegedly accusing the deceased's personal assistant and family members of being responsible for his death. The police said investigation revealed that the suspect circulated the videos despite an undertaking signed by concerned parties restraining individuals from making publications about the deceased through print or other media.

Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun Arraigned For False Facebook Posts

He continued making the publications despite several warnings and cautions issued by both the family and the police against the circulation of unverified information. He was arraigned on charges bordering on publication of false news on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory matter and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. The court adjourned his case until December 11, 2026, for further proceedings.

The command expressed concern over the use of social media to circulate unverified allegations and sensitive images, particularly in emotionally sensitive circumstances involving death. While acknowledging citizens' right to freedom of expression, the police urged social media users and content creators to exercise restraint, verify information before publication and avoid making allegations without credible evidence. It also urged the public to respect the dignity of deceased persons and allow established investigative and judicial processes to determine issues surrounding suspicious deaths.

Police Urge Restraint On Social Media Allegations

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, urged residents to cooperate with the police in maintaining public peace, safety and security. Toluanisings' death generated public concern following claims by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, that several hospitals declined to admit him while efforts were being made to secure emergency medical attention. His remains were buried at his residence in Ibadan on November 9, in a private ceremony attended by a few guests.

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The burial followed weeks of disagreement between his father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and his widow over his final resting place. His father had reportedly preferred that he be buried either at a house he built or beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State.