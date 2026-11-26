Oyo State NSCDC says it resolved 379 farmer-herder disputes from January to October 2026, but critics say open grazing must end.

The Oyo State Command of the NSCDC says it resolved 379 farmer-herder disputes between January and October 2026, a figure that could otherwise have led to fatal clashes between farmers and herders. Commandant Augustine Padonu presented the command's operational achievements for the period and said the interventions prevented conflict from escalating in rural agricultural communities and promoted peaceful coexistence among residents and other stakeholders.

Padonu's figures also show the scale of the disputes that officials were called on to handle across Oyo State. Commentators, however, argue that a reduction in headlines does not mean the underlying problem has ended, and that mediation alone is not a lasting answer.

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How Oyo NSCDC Recorded Farmland Damage and Cattle Poisoning

The Oyo NSCDC recorded 386 cases of what Padonu described as malicious damage to farmlands and 11 cases of poisoning of cattle across the state between January and October 2026. Together, these cases form the 397 incidents that the command linked to the disputes it resolved.

A monthly breakdown shows 64 cases in January, 53 in February, 45 in March, 31 in April, 17 in May, 26 in June, 32 in July, 32 in August, 50 in September, and 47 in October. The lowest monthly count was recorded in May, while September and October saw a renewed rise in cases.

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The pattern described in the source centres on cattle taken into farmlands by herders, which destroys farmers' investments, and retaliation by farmers in the form of poisoning the animals. Both sides' actions, the source argues, feed a cycle that mediation can calm for a time but does not stop.

Persistent Farmer-Herder Violence in Benue, Plateau and Niger

Violence between farmers and herders remains active in several northern states, including Benue, Plateau, and Niger, according to reports cited in the source. The conflict is therefore not confined to Oyo State and still poses a grave security challenge nationwide.

Two attacks on Benue communities in April 2025 claimed the lives of at least 56 people. An attack in Plateau State in August 2026 left not less than 25 people dead, mostly women and children. The Oyo NSCDC report made no reference to injuries or deaths, a gap the source says does not reduce the human cost of the wider conflict.

Open Grazing Ban and the Government's Constitutional Duty

The Federal Government has not banned open grazing, a practice critics link to farmland destruction and retaliatory poisoning of animals. Instead, the government has been pursuing a gradual, structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching, which the source notes is now the practice worldwide.

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The source argues that the slow pace of this programme is unhelpful to efforts to end the conflict. It cites Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states that 'The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government'.

In December 2018, when deaths from farmer-herder clashes peaked, Al Jazeera, quoting Amnesty International, reported that more than 3600 people had been killed in such clashes since 2016 and thousands more had been made homeless. In its report 'Harvest of Death: Three Years of Bloody Clashes Between Farmers and Herders', Amnesty International Nigeria's then Director, Osai Ojigho, said the government had shown gross incompetence and had failed in its duty to protect lives, and that the attacks were well planned and coordinated with weapons such as machine guns and AK-47 rifles.

The source concludes that Amnesty International's 2018 position remains valid today, and that the government must address the conflict through prevention, arrest, and prosecution rather than temporary mediation alone.