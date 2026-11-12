Oyo Government Hands Over 88 Rebuilt Shops to Alesinloye Market Fire Victims

The Oyo State Government has handed over 88 reconstructed shops to traders affected by the March 11 fire at Alesinloye Market in Ibadan, after paying each victim N250,000 relief.

The Oyo State Government has handed over 88 newly reconstructed shops to traders affected by a fire outbreak at Alesinloye Market in Ibadan. The Executive Chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Kehinde Akande, performed the handover on Wednesday on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said the exercise fulfilled a promise the governor made during his visit to the market after the fire incident. The fire broke out in the early hours of March 11, 2026, in the plastic and rubber section of Alesinloye Market, destroying shops and goods worth millions of naira. The inferno affected 16 shops at the popular foodstuffs market, leaving traders to face the trauma and challenge of rebuilding their businesses and recovering their losses.

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Oyo Government Rebuilds Alesinloye Market Shops

Akande said the government promised to rebuild the affected shops and return them to the traders free of charge. He described the handover as a significant milestone for the market community. He added that the reconstructed section has been better organised, with improved access roads to make the shops safer and easier to navigate.

Akande also announced measures to prevent a recurrence, including the rebuilding of the market fire station and the permanent deployment of local government safety officers to monitor compliance with safety regulations. He said the state government had earlier paid each affected trader N250,000 as immediate relief to cushion the impact of the losses. He said when the incident happened, both state and local government officials visited the market to sympathise with the traders.

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After the Deputy Governor visit, the Governor himself came and immediately approved the payment of N250,000 to each affected trader to help alleviate their losses. A former member of the House of Representatives, Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, described the handover as evidence of the governor commitment to fulfilling his promises. He urged the beneficiaries to maintain the facilities and use them responsibly, adding that the 88 shops corresponded with the number of traders on the verified list compiled after the fire outbreak.

Traders Welcome Oyo State Government Intervention

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Taiwo Sekinat Bisola, who represented the Babaloja of Alesinloye Market, thanked the state government for the gesture. She described the intervention as a major relief that had restored the affected traders means of livelihood and urged beneficiaries to maintain the shops and observe safety measures.

Meanwhile, traders and stakeholders in Oyo State markets have lamented their losses and resolved to ensure safety measures focus on electrical safety, structural order, quick-response units and trader education. A beans seller at Bodija International Market, Alhaja Adewummi Najeemdeen, said she lost close to N500,000 in the Bodija International Market inferno. She called for all electrical wiring to be professionally installed, regularly inspected and free from illegal tapping or overloads.

She stressed the need to curb the indiscriminate and illegal construction of shops and shanties that block access routes and obstruct electrical lines, as highlighted by the Federal Fire Service. She said storing petrol, kerosene, gas cylinders and other highly combustible items inside regular trading stalls should be strictly prohibited, while cooking with open flames or stoves inside shops or near combustible goods should also be banned.

Officials Call for Market Fire Safety Improvements

Another victim, a yam seller, noted that fire incidents were becoming rampant and that goods and other valuables were lost in the fires. A retired fire officer, Adekunle Olakunle, called for the installation of fire extinguishers in markets across the state. He said traders should be encouraged to equip every shop with functional fire extinguishers to tackle small fires immediately.

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He suggested the government establish functional market fire stations for on-site emergency response units, equipped with reliable water sources, sand buckets and fire trucks, as recommended by the National Emergency Management Agency. He added that the government should ensure market alleys and emergency exits remain unblocked at all times so firefighting trucks can reach a fire scene.

He called for trader education and business protection through routine fire safety training and evacuation drills for market union members and traders, and encouraged traders to take out business and fire insurance policies to cushion financial losses. An official of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Akindele Oladokun, disclosed that the agency was working alongside the Oyo State government, taking several proactive and operational steps to reduce fire incidents in markets.

Oyo State Fire Service Implements Safety Measures

He said the agency conducts direct sensitisation tours to educate market leaders on basic fire prevention and core safety rules. He listed the rules as installing 6kg fire extinguishers in individual stores, strictly switching off electrical appliances at the close of business, stopping burning refuse within market premises and keeping emergency contacts for the fire service handy, particularly for night security personnel.

He said the agency and state ministries campaign against and clear illegal structures, shanties and roof extensions built along gangways or access roads. Oladokun said displaying wares on internal roads is discouraged to ensure fire trucks can reach emergency scenes without delay. He said the agency mandates that boreholes constructed in markets adhere to specific fire service standards, ensuring firefighting trucks have immediate access to water rather than travelling long distances to refill.

Babaloja of Bodija Market, Alhaji Ismail Aderemi, appealed to the government, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to assist traders whose shops were destroyed by the fire outbreak. Aderemi, also President of the Oyo State Market Men and Women, made the appeal while expressing concern about the incident impact on the livelihoods of affected traders. Aderemi called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and relevant authorities to provide assistance to the victims so they can resume their businesses.

He commended the Divisional Police Officer of Bodija Market Police Division for her swift intervention in contacting the Oyo State Fire Service. He noted that the swift response helped contain the spread of the fire and curtailed further damage to businesses. He appealed to the affected traders to remain calm and maintain peace, assuring them that the Ibadan North Local Government Area was taking steps to assist the shop owners.